Emplicity Celebrates 16 Years of Business, Helps Companies Prevent Human Resource Missteps

And many times, all of these tasks fall on one or two human resources executives. Yet, most companies can save money and a lot of headache by simply outsourcing some or all of these job duties to a professional employer organization.



This is why numerous companies have turned to Emplicity for all of their employee management services. Celebrating 16 years of business, Emplicity is a leading HR outsourcing company providing comprehensive human resources outsourcing and PEO services to small and mid-size companies in California and Texas. Evidenced by its rave reviews from current clients, the company helps free businesses from worrying about missteps that could lead to audits, fines and costly lawsuits.



Since its inception 16 years ago, Emplicity has helped countless companies the flexibility they need to run their businesses at peak efficiency. The full-service company provides customization for each business, including Professional Employer Organization support, employee leasing, payroll administration and more.



In fact, according to a recent poll, 97 percent of Emplicity’s clients report they are extremely satisfied with the HR solutions provided by the company; and virtually everyone would be happy to recommend them to a friend.



“Since we hired Emplicity as our co-employment partner, I have been able to stay focused on growing my business globally, and more importantly, start a new family,” said Anthony Chery, a current Emplicity client. “The service is completely turn-key and I do not have to worry about health insurance, payroll taxes, employee lawsuits, nor do I have to hire and manage someone to learn and manage all these critical responsibilities. Thank you for your support and helping us to improve our profitability by over 500% since we signed up with Emplicity in 2001.”



Hiring employees, writing handbooks, keeping up with legal updates and additional employee relations usually end up becoming a full-time job. Emplicity brings simplicity to the world of employee management.



Emplicity also offers HR consultants for companies who need a little back up with its team of compensation, insurance and legal advisors.



About Emplicity

