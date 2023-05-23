New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Employee Benefit Insurance Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Employee Benefit Insurance market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2023 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Aviva (United Kingdom), Allianz (Germany), American International Group, Inc. (United States), Zurich (Switzerland), Chubb (Switzerland), AXA(France), RSA(United Kingdom), The Travelers Indemnity Company(United States), Hiscox Ltd (Bermuda), NFU Mutual (United Kingdom),.



An employee benefits insurance plan refers to insurance offered by employers to their current employees in the form of a group insurance program. It also serves as a way to attract and retain workers in a company. An employee benefits insurance plan typically includes the following basic coverage package: medical health insurance, group term life insurance, prescription drug plan, and accidental death and dismemberment policies. Other companies may offer a more comprehensive package that might include dental and vision plans, short- and long-term disability insurance, and retirement plans.



Influencing Market Trend

- New Policies Launch for the COVID 19

Market Drivers

- High Adoption due to Policies Such as Age Discrimination

- Development of New Offers and Schemes by Insurance Companies

Opportunities:

- Digital Access and Enhanced Claim Settlings

Challenges:

- Lack of Awareness



Analysis by Distribution Channel (Agents, Brokers, Bancassurance, Digital & Direct Channels), Organisation Size (Small Sized Enterprises, Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [Aviva (United Kingdom), Allianz (Germany), American International Group, Inc. (United States), Zurich (Switzerland), Chubb (Switzerland), AXA(France), RSA(United Kingdom), The Travelers Indemnity Company(United States), Hiscox Ltd (Bermuda), NFU Mutual (United Kingdom),]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global Employee Benefit Insurance Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



