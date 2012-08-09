Employee Benefits Plan Options With Employer Savings Are Still Possible, Says ZLC Financial Group

Vancouver, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- ZLC Financial Group is working to spread the word among Canadian businesses that despite the rising costs of employee benefits, employers still have a number of employee benefits plan options that can save them money and help control costs. ZLC Financial Group has been one of Canada’s leading family-owned financial and insurance providers for 60 years. The company offers a wide range of employee benefit, insurance and retirement, private investment management and structured settlement solutions.



Legislative changes, an aging boomer population and general market forces are all contributing to a rise in employee benefit costs for Canadian employers. With the continuing downward pressure on the world economy, employers of all sizes are struggling to find ways to both take care of employees while also controlling costs. The professionals of ZLC Financial Group have been spreading the word that employers may have more options than they think, despite the rise in benefit costs.



“Employers are struggling to deal with the costs of older workers while still finding ways to make their companies attractive to younger workers,” said a ZLC Financial Group representative. “In point of fact, many employers may be unaware of the options because they do not have the experience in the marketplace that companies like ours can bring.”



The ZLC Financial Group Employee Benefits Division has been in operation for more than 30 years and manages over 300 group benefit and retirement programs in BC and across Canada. Their team averages 20 years of experience in the industry and works with companies that range in employee size from 2 to 4,500. As an independent firm, the group benefits Vancouver specialists offer a wealth of group benefit service solutions.



When it comes to assisting employers with employee benefits, he employee benefits Vancouver experts start with a comprehensive assessment to determine the company’s needs and goals as well as the needs of its employees. They then produce a customized report detailing how to maximize the benefits program and its cost-effectiveness. This is followed by a hands-on solution implementation to ensure a smooth transition. “From group insurance and long-term benefits strategies to group retirement solutions, we are committed to providing the most cost- effective products and services for employers,” said the ZLC representative.



ZLC offers a range of unique and innovative solutions to help grow, protect, and preserve client wealth. They provide advice, service and products through their five divisions, which include Insurance & Retirement Solutions, Private Investment Management, Employee Benefits, Business Family Succession and Structured Settlements. For more information, please visit http://www.zlc.net/



About ZLC Financial Group

