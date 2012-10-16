Employee Christmas Gifts Made Easy with New Holiday Gift Album Options from Select-Your-Gift

Oak Brook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- Select-Your-Gift, a leading employee incentive and recognition company, is helping companies find the perfect employee Christmas gifts with new customization options for their Holiday gift albums. Gift albums are the preferred gift as they allow employees to choose their own holiday present, taking the burden off of human resource managers and business owners. Best of all, these gift album packets can be customized with a company logo and message. With many catalog price levels, gift albums will fit into the budgets defined by companies and are available in a variety of attractive holiday presentation choices.



The Christmas season provides an excellent opportunity to show employees how much their contribution and dedication is appreciated. Employee holiday gifts demonstrate and reinforce the message that each employee is a valued member of the organization.



According to Greg Kern, Executive VP of Select-Your-Gift, “Business owners and human resource managers are extremely busy entering the fourth quarter, yet they want to find the perfect employee gift to help say ‘Thank You.’ They want to make a positive statement with a nice gift in a great looking presentation package.”



But coming up with great employee holiday gift ideas can be an extremely time consuming and stressful task.



Select-Your-Gift takes the hassle out of looking for employee holiday gifts with their new Holiday Gift packet options. Businesses can simply select the price point they would like to spend on each employee, select the album holiday cover design, choose their holiday stationary, provide a personalized message and logo, and Select-Your-Gift will create the ultimate gift packet. Each of the 18-level price points, starting at just $16, contains more than 100 gifts for employees to select, and includes shipping and handling of the gift to any of the contiguous 48 states.



With years of employee recognition experience, Kern says, “There are two key points when choosing gifts for employees: give employees a gift they want and can use, and include a personal message. These new Holiday gift album presentation packets accomplish both of these goals.”



To get a sample packet, and see all the new options for employee gifts, visit http://select-your-gift.com/employee-christmas-gifts.htm



About Select-Your-Gift, Inc.

Select-Your-Gift, Inc. is a leading incentives and rewards company, specializing in employee gifts and recognition. The company aims to help businesses recognize and retain their employees and features the highest quality customizable gift album Presentation Packets for employee incentive or recognition programs, all at discount prices.