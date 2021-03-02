New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2021 -- The global Employee Remote Monitoring Software Market is forecasted to reach USD 1,396.2 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is witnessing increased demand due to the rise in the number of small and medium enterprises and the introduction of cost-effective remote monitoring software. The market is heavily fragmented owing to the presence of several regional players with a considerable customer base.



Employee remote monitoring software allows organizations to track the activities of employees and gather information to ensure security and drive productivity. The latest trend of working remotely from their homes or other places has created a need among the enterprises to track the work of its employees. To gain better visibility and enhance productivity is fueling the demand for the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Cloud-based components will witness a significant growth rate due to the several benefits and advancements with cloud technology, such as improved performance and accuracy, less maintenance, and enhanced manageability for end users.



The large enterprises dominated the market with the presence of established players globally. This enterprise led the market as they have funds to invest in costly products and services. However, the rising number of small and medium enterprises is encouraging global vendors to introduce cost-effective software designed specifically for SMEs with a limited budget.



Email monitoring software has been developed in pace with threats, so there is some quite sophisticated email protection system on the market. Failure to monitor email can result in the loss of valuable information and the data protection standards accreditation.



North America led the market for employee remote monitoring software. The early adoption of the latest technology across the industries, along with the presence of key market players, is driving the demand for the market. The most significant reason for the growth of remote working in the North American region is the advent of 5G.



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Employee Remote Monitoring Software market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Employee Remote Monitoring Software market are listed below:



Microsoft, Kickidler, Ekran System, ActivTrak, Hubstaff, Teramind, VeriClock, Monitask, and InterGuard, Veriato 360, among others.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Cloud-based



On-Premises



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Small and Medium Enterprise



Large Enterprise



Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Time Tracking



Online Computer Monitoring



Productivity Analysis



Violations Monitoring



Computer Screen Recording



Key logger



File Transfer Tracking



Email Monitoring



Remote PC Access



Others



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



BFSI



Education



Hospitality



Government



Manufacturing



Legal



Telecom and IT



Others (Healthcare, Retail)



Radical Features of the Employee Remote Monitoring Software Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Employee Remote Monitoring Software market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Employee Remote Monitoring Software industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Employee Remote Monitoring Software Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Employee Remote Monitoring Software Market By Component Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Employee Remote Monitoring Software Market By Organization Size Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Employee Remote Monitoring Software Market By Solution Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Employee Remote Monitoring Software Market By End User Insights & Trends



Chapter 9. Employee Remote Monitoring Software Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 11. Company Profiles



