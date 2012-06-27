Employee Time and Vacation Tracking Made Easy With New EzTimeSheet Software from Halfpricesoft.com

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- Employee attendance and vacation tracking should not be an administrative nightmare for HR managers and business owners. Halfpricesoft.com recently updated ezTimeSheet time tracking software with new vacation and leave plan options to give small businesses more versatility when tracking vacation time, sick time and paid time off for employees.



“Employee attendance tracking is important for any business and organization; however employee attendance and vacation time tracking can be very time-consuming," explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com.



“By adding this kind of flexibility to our time tracking software, ezTimeSheet helps small businesses be more versatile, thereby enabling them to be more competitive.”



Known for affordability and ease-of-use, ezTimeSheet employee attendance and time tracking software was designed specifically for small business owners, non-profits and HR department managers. One of the main goals of ezTimeSheet software designers is to make sure that the product is easy to use - even for people who may not have much experience.



The latest version of the software, Version 2.0.7, allows HR managers or employers to set up multiple accrual plans for vacation, paid time off, and sick time. Plans can then be assigned to employees based on their status. Businesses can assign different plans to employees and contractors, or one plan for veteran employees and another plan for new employees.



New user can download and try this software for free with no obligation and no cost at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/time-tracking-time-sheet-download.asp. The main features include:



- Easy-to-use graphical interface that allows employees to punch in and punch out via computer

- Automatic time tracking that automatically calculates gross payroll figures

- Automatic check for duplicate and overlapping time entries

- Administrator can enter and edit time data when necessary

- Administrator can add notes to individual time entries

- Flexible report features that are easy to use

- Export report data to Excel, PDF or image formats for analysis and sharing

- Export payment data to .CSv file for use with other software

- Separate password protection for administrator and employees

- Equipped for network access

- Backup feature to protect database

- Free updates



EzTimeSheet time clock software is affordable for any size business, with pricing starting at just $39 for a 5-user license key (Free through TrialPay). Companies who want to sample the software before purchasing it can do so without charge or obligation.



Doing first thing first is important for any business. To start a free test drive of ezTimeSheet, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/time-sheet-tracking-software.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com and ezTimeSheet

EzTimeSheet time tracking software is developed and distributed by Halfpricesoft.com. The Louisville, Ky.-based software firm is dedicated to creating financial software for small businesses that is affordable and easy to use. Additional software titles available from Halfpricesoft.com include ezW2, ezCheckPrinting, ezCheckPersonal, ezBarcodePrinting and ezPaycheck.