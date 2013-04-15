Easy Time off Announces New Release of Easy Time off Employee Time Management Software

Nashua, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- When Virtual Break released Easy Time Off, Virtual Break asked for customer feedback. Virtual Break received that. Virtual Break received plenty of great ideas which our customers requested be included in the next release. Virtual Break is proud to say that best of the suggestions are now part of the package,” said Warren Razzaboni, VP of Development.



The new features include a redesigned user interface, faster transaction input and over 20 new features. With Easytimeoff time & attendance software, you can collect time, manage time, and process time to more effectively manage your employee time and attendance data. Move beyond outdated time clocks and employee time and attendance formats and embrace an easy to use system that can positively affect all of your human resource needs.



“With this major feature release we have completely overhauled the GUI and performance as well as adding many new features. We’re proud to have EasyTimeOff as a premium platform for our customers. We are confident that this upgrade is going to be very well received,” Mr. Razzaboni said.



The Windows-compatible software is easy to install and quickly generates the reports a human resources department needs. Features include:



- No Hassle Tracking Of Vacation Time & Absences

- Easily Manages Make Up Time & Partial Days Out

- Monitors Sick Leave & Family Medical Leave

- All Organized In One Place & Password Protected



Mr. Razzaboni said the software cuts down on the need for paper, while preserving the ability to generate reports in Excel and PDF formats. In addition, the tracking software helps business comply federal and state labor laws.



About Virtual Break, LLC

Virtual Break, LLC and EasyTimeOff.com - Virtual Break, LLC launched its first application over 10 years ago. Specializing in many different software applications that are requested from customer, Virtual Break continues to develop applications for the consumer space. With applications like spyhippo.com, internettvplayer.com, mycooldesktop.com, usa-websiteservices.com, tck.me, Easytimeoff.com, it’s aim to is to produce high quality products for its customers.