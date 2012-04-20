Employee Timeclock Software EzTimeSheet Time Tracking Software Adds New Options for Time-off Accrual

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2012 -- Halfpricesoft.com recently updated ezTimeSheet time tracking software with new vacation and leave plan options to give small businesses more versatility when tracking vacation time, sick time and paid time off for employees.



The latest version of the software, Version 2.0.7, was released in early March and allows HR managers or employers to set up multiple accrual plans for vacation, paid time off, and sick time. Plans can then be assigned to employees based on their status. Businesses can assign different plans to employees and contractors, or one plan for veteran employees and another plan for new employees.



“By adding this kind of flexibility to our time tracking software, ezTimeSheet helps small businesses be more versatile, thereby enabling them to be more competitive,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge.



Halfpricesoft.com is a Louisville, Ky.-based software developer specializing in accounting software for small- and medium-sized businesses. EzTimeSheet and the firm’s other software titles are designed to be affordable and incredibly easy to use while still delivering the diverse features and functions necessary in today’s business environment.



The recent update to ezTimeSheet employee time tracking software further enhances capabilities added to the fall 2011 update that included:

- Paid time off (PTO) auto-calculation capability to automatically calculate leave time, vacation time, and sick time based on the accrual plan

- Capabilities to track and report individual employees’ available and used leave, vacation and sick time



Other versatile features of ezTimeSheet include:

- Employee time clock features and automated time tracking

- Option for weekly time sheet entry

- Data exporting for use with other software, such as ezCheckPrinting check writer software from Halfpricesoft.com

- Autocheck to avoid duplicate and overlapping time entry

- Automatic calculation of gross wages

- Manual time data entry and editing by administrator

- Flexible, easy-to-use reporting features

- Double-level password protection

- Network access support

- Database backup

- Free updates



Employee time tracking software is affordable for any size business and available with UNLIMITED free trial

EzTimeSheet time clock software is affordable for any size business, with pricing starting at just $39 for a 5-user license key. Companies who want to sample the software before purchasing it can do so without charge or obligation. Customers can download a single-user version of ezTimeSheet can for free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/time-sheet-tracking-software.asp and test all of the available features before purchasing a license key. Once satisfied that ezTimeSheet can meet their needs, customers can purchase a license key for full use on download page.



TrialPay offer makes ezTimeSheet FREE for smallest companies

Thanks to a special arrangement through TrialPay, businesses with 5 or fewer employees can download and use the software completely free through TrialPay offer.



To start the free test drive, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/time-sheet-tracking-software.asp



