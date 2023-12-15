NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Employee Wellness Software Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Employee Wellness Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Compsych (United States), Wellness Corporate Solutions (United States), Optum, Inc. (United States), Virgin Pulse (United States), Quest Diagnostics (United States), EXOS (United States), Privia Health (United States), Central Corporate Wellness (Singapore) , Sodexo (France), Vitality Group (Spain), Truworth Wellness (India), Fitlinxx (United States).



Scope of the Report of Employee Wellness Software

Employee wellness software is the new buzzword in the Human Resources arena. With huge budgets required to implement new technologies and services, business organizations are looking for cost-effective solutions for all their HR requirements. The health and safety of the employees are as important as providing quality resources for the organization. One of the ways to get in touch with the right customer is to conduct a health and safety survey and then develop the solution accordingly, or launch an initiative with a third-party survey firm that would help in the development of the solution.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Deployment Mode (Cloud based, On-premise), Category (Fitness & Nutrition Consultants, Psychological Therapists), Service (Health Risk Assessment, Fitness, Smoking Cessation, Health Screening, Nutrition & Weight Management, Stress Management, Others), End User (Small-scale Organizations, Medium-scale Organizations, Large-scale Organizations)



Market Trends:

Emphasizing On Integration of Wearable Technology, Gamification Programs, and Mobile Applications in Employee Wellness Software

Emergence of Onsite Employee Wellness Programs



Opportunities:

Rising Demand for Employee Wellness Software from Emerging Economies

Growing Focus on Employee Retention

Increasing Adoption of Wellness Programs in Organizations As It Reduces the Health Risks of Employees



Market Drivers:

Increasing Number of Employees in the Private Sector

Rising Awareness Regarding Employee Health & Well-Being

Increasing Demand for Employee Wellness Software from Medium-Scale Organizations



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



