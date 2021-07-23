Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2021 -- The latest study released on the Global Employers Liability Insurance Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Employers Liability Insurance Market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Aviva (United Kingdom),Allianz (Germany),American International Group, Inc. (United States),Zurich (Switzerland),Chubb (Switzerland),AXA (France),RSA (United Kingdom),The Travelers Indemnity Company (United States),Hiscox Ltd (Bermuda),NFU Mutual (United Kingdom)



Definition:

Employers liability insurance is one kind of business insurance, and most employers are legally obliged to take out a policy. This insurance can pay compensation costs and legal fees if an employee or ex-employee sues for illness or injury caused by their work. The health and safety of your employees are of paramount importance, and as an employer, itâ€™s vital to uphold that responsibility. Something as simple as slipping on a wet floor could lead to a claim. As accidents do happen, employees can protect the vitality of business with an employersâ€™ liability insurance policy. This policy covers the statutory liability of an employer for the demise of or physical hurts or occupational diseases continued by the workmen arising out of and in course of employment. Any employer whether as a Principal or contractor engaging "workmen" as defined in WC Act to cover his liability to them under statute and at common law. The employer can cover Employees who do not qualify as "Workmen" under a separate table.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Employers Liability Insurance Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

MeToo Movement Results in Spike of Sexual Harassment Claims

New Policies Launch for the COVID 19



Market Drivers:

High Adoption due to Policies Such as Age Discrimination

Development of New Offers and Schemes by Insurance Companies



Opportunities:

Digital Access and Enhanced Claim Settlings



The Global Employers Liability Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Organization Size (Small Sized Enterprises, Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Distribution Channel (Agents, Brokers, Bancassurance, Digital & Direct Channels), Industry Vertical (Energy, Construction, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Aerospace, Other)



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



