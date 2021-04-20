Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Employers' Liability Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Employers' Liability Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Employers' Liability Insurance. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Aviva (United Kingdom), Allianz (Germany), American International Group, Inc. (United States), Zurich (Switzerland), Chubb (Switzerland), AXA (France), RSA (United Kingdom), The Travelers Indemnity Company (United States), Hiscox Ltd (Bermuda), NFU Mutual (United Kingdom).



Definition:

Employers' liability insurance is one kind of business insurance, and most employers are legally obliged to take out a policy. This insurance can pay compensation costs and legal fees if an employee or ex-employee sues for illness or injury caused by their work. The health and safety of your employees are of paramount importance, and as an employer, it's vital to uphold that responsibility. Something as simple as slipping on a wet floor could lead to a claim. As accidents do happen, employees can protect the vitality of business with an employers' liability insurance policy. This policy covers the statutory liability of an employer for the demise of or physical hurts or occupational diseases continued by the workmen arising out of and in course of employment. Any employer whether as a Principal or contractor engaging "workmen" as defined in WC Act to cover his liability to them under statute and at common law. The employer can cover Employees who do not qualify as "Workmen" under a separate table.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Employers' Liability Insurance Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Drivers

- High Adoption due to Policies Such as Age Discrimination

- Development of New Offers and Schemes by Insurance Companies



Market Trend

- MeToo Movement Results in Spike of Sexual Harassment Claims

- New Policies Launch for the COVID 19



Restraints

- Difficulties in Claiming Process

- High Costs of Premium



Opportunities

- Digital Access and Enhanced Claim Settlings



Market Leaders and some development strategies

On 26th March 2021, Allianz agrees to acquire Aviva Poland's life and non-life insurance operations, as well as pension and asset management business to consolidate its leading position in Central Eastern Europe.

8th February 2017, RSA announced a strategic contract to dispose of USD 1.04 billion of UK employers' liability legacy business to Enstar Group Ltd. With this development, the company is able to achieve more with its outperformance

Employers' Liability (Compulsory Insurance) Act 1969: Employers are responsible for the health and safety of their employees while they are at work. Your employees may be injured at work or they, or your former employees may become ill as a result of their work while in your employment. They might try to claim compensation from you if they believe you are responsible. The Employers' Liability (Compulsory Insurance) Act 1969 ensures that you have at least a minimum level of insurance cover against any such claims.



The Global Employers' Liability Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Organization Size (Small Sized Enterprises, Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Distribution Channel (Agents, Brokers, Bancassurance, Digital & Direct Channels), Industry Vertical (Energy, Construction, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Aerospace, Other)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



