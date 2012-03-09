EEOC Commissioner Feldblum Talks to the Proactive Employer About EEO Compliance

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2012 -- Host Stephanie R. Thomas, Ph.D., and Commissioner Feldblum will discuss the EEOC’s recently-approved Strategic Plan and how the Agency will engage employers in preventing employment discrimination.



There are several new programs aimed specifically at areas of the employer community that are historically under-served, such as small businesses and new businesses. Dr. Thomas believes it is extremely important to reach out to this part of the community, stating “small businesses and new businesses getting started don’t typically have a dedicated EEO compliance officer. Many don’t even have in-house human resources departments, and they’re struggling with limited financial resources. Being able to utilize the EEOC as a partner in their compliance efforts will be a tremendous benefit to those businesses.”



The episode will also feature discussion on how the EEOC plans to incorporate more elements of social media in its outreach and education programs, the importance of preventing employment discrimination, and why proactive EEO compliance should be a priority for every employer.



This special episode of The Proactive Employer will air on March 16 at 8:30 AM Eastern on BlogTalkRadio, and will be available for on-demand listening at The Proactive Employer website following the broadcast.



Chai Feldblum was nominated to serve as a Commissioner of the EEOC by President Barack Obama, and confirmed by the Senate, for a term ending on July 1, 2013. Prior to her appointment to the EEOC, Commissioner Feldblum was a Professor of Law at Georgetown University Law Center. She founded and co-directed Workplace Flexibility 2010, a policy enterprise focused on finding common ground between employers and employees on workplace flexibility issues. Commissioner Feldblum played a leading role in helping to draft and negotiate the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, and was equally instrumental in drafting and negotiating the ADA Amendments Act of 2008. She has also worked to advance lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights, and is one of the drafters of the Employment Nondiscrimination Act.



A leading expert on the quantitative analysis of workplace practices, host Stephanie R. Thomas, Ph.D., is committed to helping employers proactively manage risk. She is passionate about educating employers and sharing her insights on today’s key workplace challenges. Building on her background as a former New York University faculty member, Stephanie frequently speaks to legal and industry groups on employment litigation avoidance, EEO compliance, and managing workplace risk with quantitative tools. Stephanie’s ability to present sophisticated quantitative concepts with simplicity makes her an effective expert witness; she has provided expert testimony in federal and state courts throughout the United States. She is the Founder and CEO of Thomas Econometrics, and routinely works with Fortune 500 companies, privately held businesses, and government agencies such as the Department of Justice and the FBI.



The Proactive Employer is your source for the latest news and commentary on workplace issues, HR best practices, employment litigation risk management and EEO compliance. Featuring conversations with leading policy-makers, thought leaders, subject matter experts and industry professionals, The Proactive Employer focuses on issues of interest to HR professionals, compliance officers, corporate counsel, employment attorneys, expert consultants and others interested in workplace issues in the United States and around the world. At The Proactive Employer, we provide the information you need in a format you can use. We get past the rhetoric and reduce the noise to actionable items. We focus on the bottom line and give you the practical suggestions you need to become an employer of choice.