Employment Elite Launch User Profile Feature Allowing Job Seekers to List CVs Online

Jackson, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Much like commerce and entertainment, the employment industry is increasingly transitioning to the online realm. Jobs listings websites are now ubiquitous, with job seekers looking for jobs making the internet their first port of call. Sites that manage jobs listings can be amazing resources for both job seekers and employers, as they can allow both sides to review the market and reach a wider range of opportunities. Employment Elite is aiming to become the best employment site on the web, and have just introduced the option for job seekers to upload CVs, which employers can search or have submitted by email.



The new feature encourages users to upload their up to date CV as part of their profile, even if they aren’t currently looking for work, as employers can search the database to find suitable applicants for jobs they post, giving them the option to invite users to interview, effectively headhunting so that users may find themselves offered and interview without needing to apply.



Equally, the new feature makes applications easier than ever as users can find a job posting and send their CV instantly via email as an application for the given role, at the click of a button. Finding employment should be no trouble either, as the site is updated instantly every time an employer posts a job.



A spokesperson for Employment Elite explained, “We’re new to an already highly competitive market but we’re working hard to provide all the features of the old giants with all the nimbleness and flexibility of a new start-up. We’re a forward thinking jobs site for forward thinking employers and job seekers who want advanced features that make their lives easier. We need everyone who comes to the site to be hooked on how easy it is to use and how current the opportunities are. There’s nothing more frustrating for both sides than applying for a job vacancy that has been expired for a month, so we make sure our listings have a clear closing date and that new listings are added instantly.”



About Employment Elite

