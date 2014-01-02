"Employment Services: Global Industry Guide" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Employment Services: Global Industry Guide", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Global Employment Services industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume , and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the global employment services market.
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global employment services market.
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key employment services market players' global operations and financial performance.
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the market with five year forecasts by both value and volume.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The global employment services market had total revenues of $389.2bn in 2012, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -0.3% between 2008 and 2012.
Market consumption volume increased with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% between 2008 and 2012, to reach a total of 22,524.2 thousand units in 2012.
The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 5.3% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $504.1bn by the end of 2017.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the global employment services market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the global employment services market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global employment services market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- How large is the global employment services market in relation to its regional counterparts?
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