Empower Business Enables Smooth Transitioning of Service-Based Business Professionals to Setup Internet-Based Businesses

Empower Business is pleased to announce virtual consultancy solutions to enable transitioning of service-based business professional to set up internet-based businesses. There are thousands of service-based business professionals such as writers, bloggers, freelancers, etc. who wish to digitally transform their business. The four consultancy solutions devised by Empower Business are going to be delivered by a virtual team; these programs help these entrepreneurs capitalize on their digital transformation and their several years of experience. They can now create an internet based business with their specific niche or business idea; thereby being financially empowered and creating a brand new online business. One-to-one online business coaching, online membership platform, access to step-by-step resources, accountability and implementation tools are some of the highlights of the program.



The Six Week Online Startup Program by Empower Business is one of the 4 solutions with a fully operating membership platform, eCourses, eBook publishing, etc. customized based on the internet venture. The other virtual consultations including Home Business Action Plan, 5 Days to Consulting and Key Client Growth Success. Lena who has already started 3 online platforms and with over two decades of startup experience says "I'm now looking for service-based business professionals worldwide to interview who would like to build their own internet-based business plus have an opportunity to have one year free access to empowerbusinessclub.com worth $300, so go to empowerbusinessshow.com to schedule your podcast interview".



For free virtual consultation with Lena Benjamin visit https://lenabenjamin.com/schedule/ and to know more visit lenabenjamin.com/consultancy



Lena Benjamin is an MBA graduate, keynote speaker, entrepreneur, founder and consultant at Empower Business. With over 20 years of experience in multifaceted business setup, Lena has gained expertise across niches which includes real estate, eCommerce, corporate consultancy, education and training, membership firms and other niches.



