Empower Employ Launches Indiegogo Campaign to Help Veterans Find Jobs

Watertown, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2021 -- Disabled Veteran and Military Spouse, Lindsay Helm has proudly announced the launch of an inspiring new project called Empower Employ, with an aim to empower the veterans and their families. The project primarily aims at helping military veterans and their families with quality career opportunities and Lindsay has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to raise funds and support for this inspiring project.



"Empower Employ is on a mission to help Veterans, transitioning military members and Military Spouses find equitable employment, and we need your support to make it happen." Said Lindsay Helm, while introducing this project to the Indiegogo community. "We aim to eliminate the disparities in employment for military members and their spouses, and we also aim to educate employers about the military culture and what it truly means to hire and retain veteran and military spouse talent." She added.



The Indiegogo Campaign is located on the web at: www.indiegogo.com/projects/powering-military-veteran-and-family-employment and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Indiegogo campaign is to raise a sum of $100,000 and Lindsay is offering a wide range of great rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Indiegogo campaign page of the project.



About Empower Employ

Empower Employ is a US based platform that is dedicated to the service of Military Veterans and their families. The aim of this new platform by Lindsay Helm is to help veterans and their families find quality employment opportunities, while also raising awareness in the human resource sector regarding the importance and benefits of hiring a military veteran. The founder is a military Veteran and military spouse, and her mission is to help all veterans and their families in the United States.



