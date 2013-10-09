Empower Network Announces Release of a New Blog Beast Called ENV2 That Has Sent Shockwaves Across the Home Based Business Industry

Camarillo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- David Wood and Dave Sharpe, the co-founders of the Empower Network turned the network marketing, affiliate marketing, and internet marketing industry on its head two years ago when they launched the original Empower Network. A new upgraded version of the Empower Network which has taken over 18 months and three million dollars to develop is being released to the market. The optimization, upgrades and simplification of many features is what makes Empower Network Version 2.0 (ENV2) a force to be reckon with.



This new version will be a real time and effort saver because it minimizes the need for complicated and somewhat confusing technical and mechanical know how usually needed to create and publish things on a blog. Empower Network Version 2.0 is really going to change the ways business owners, entrepreneur, online markets have used to market products online. Now they will be more empowered to take the reins of online marketing and drive themselves towards greater success.



ENV2 Blog Beast, a fast blogging platform will make blogging easy, fun and comfortable in terms of customization, editing, uploading files. Audio files can even be uploaded very quickly. It has many features that has never been in any of the popular blogging platforms on the market today. Blog Beast works on all mobile devices such as iPhones, iPads, androids and many more.



The ENV2.0 Blog Beast Blogging Platform allow users to have their own unlimited customized domain name based on what product they are promoting. Hosting services is no longer necessary because this is already hosted by Empower Network.



“When you start getting into the setup, maintenance and advance features, WordPress really is a difficult pain,” said President David Sharpe. “It was designed to be super user-friendly. Over time, it’s become more and more complicated. Whether you agree or you don’t, we’ve decided to make blogging easy so anyone could do it, even a grandma who’s new to the Internet. Blog Beast is everything WordPress was originally meant to be.”



Co-founder David Sharpe, goes on to state that “Blog Beast simplifies the audio/video blogging experience by allowing the user to record video or audio with the aid of a mobile app. With two simple clicks, anyone can post a podcast or video online from a smartphone or computer, making Blog Beast essentially “grandma-proof.”



For more information about this soon to be released Empower Network blogging platform, please visit the website at (www.doingbusinessonline.org/BlogBeast/) and use the subscription form to sign up and learn more about this new technology that is going to change how people do business online irrespective of the type of business.



Media Contact:

Daser Till

info@doingbusinessonline.org

Camarillo, CA

http://doingbusinessonline.org/BlogBeast/