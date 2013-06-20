Empower Network Announces the Launch of the First-Ever MLM Reality Television Show

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Empower Network, an affiliate marketing company that helps people with very little online marketing experience earn an often generous income from home, has just launched a brand new reality television show. According to a spokesperson for Empower Network, this is the first-ever show of its kind to focus on multi-level marketing, also known as MLM.



The Empower reality show stars Raven Starre, a young entrepreneur who found incredible success as a teenager with a billion dollar MLM company. Over the years, Raven has created and launched three MLM distributorships that are collectively worth millions of dollars. In 2004, she used the power of the internet to help her companies succeed even further; she also enrolled over one thousand people into her MLM, and watched as it grew to a huge international group of over 100,000 people.



According to an article on the EmpowerRealityShow website, Raven Starre understands that in order to be successful, MLM has to leave behind its traditional and old school methods of endless meetings in hotel banquet halls and trade shows in exchange for a more internet-based and current approach.



As host and star of the new show, Raven will take viewers along on her journey as a successful MLM leader with Empower Network and leader of her successful “Zillionaire Team.” In one video, which is posted on the Empower Reality Show Network website, Raven resigns from her $700,000-plus a year job with another affiliate program in order to become part of another MLM company.



“A sought-after speaker and trainer, Raven created the leading-edge Network Marketing training program ‘Recruiting Magic,’ an article on the website noted, adding that this has since become one of the most acclaimed audio programs in MLM.



“She has taught thousands of entrepreneurs how to build successful organizations. Several of Raven’s students have gone on to make millions themselves, the truest sign of Mastery.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about Empower Network, the new reality show, or Raven Starre is welcome to visit the EmpowerRealityShow website at any time; there, they can read in-depth articles about Empower Network, watch a variety of videos featuring Raven, and browse through the positive reviews from people who have worked with her.



