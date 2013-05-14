Empower Network in India How a Lady Is Working with Empower Network India

Maharashtra, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Empower Network in India is more prevalent than most know. Empower Network helps entrepreneurs and bloggers to share content, information and to rank easily with their content.



A mom from India was compelled to stay at home and look for opportunities for working from home. She started her career with blogger blogs and eventually got herself her very own blog.



She soon realized that working from home could be a reality if she could fit all the small pieces of the puzzle together.



Having a website and an idea was not enough. She had to figure out how to get people to her website. How to get people to check her offers. She also had to do all this while staying at home with 2 kids and with a health condition which made it very difficult to sit for long hours.



Empower Network made it Possible



She came across Empower Network in India almost by accident. A very trusted friend and avid blogger announced that she was joining Empower Network.



This news shattered her, as she did not want to learn something new and follow her friend onto a new platform.



Empower Network just happened



6 months later an email from this friend made her take a chance. She decided to give empower a try. She did not have a credit card to make the purchase so she used her friend’s card.



Did she make the right choice?



Empower Network or any business needs love and attention. She realized since she did not have the money, she would invest time in her business.



Empower Network Success



She realized that her posts were ranking vey high in search engines. She also used the tips provided by her team and her rookie knowledge in marketing, to rank her website and get noticed.



She learnt how to use social media and other free platforms to get traffic.



Empower Network what is it?



Empower Network can be treated as a Blogging platform and as a system to generate recurring income from home. More than a make money from home opportunity or as some call it a network marketing opportunity, Empower Network in India is an opportunity to tap into the universe.



Yes, it is a holistic system, a system to make money the right way. When you join Empower Network, you will have to make a commitment, a commitment to succeed.



A commitment to help others and be rewarded for helping others. Joining the right team is the most important decision you need to take action.



Empower Network India Success Team



This entrepreneur has helped many people with her knowledge, insights and dedication. You can check her Blog at http://www.empowernetwork.com/lathalukose to learn more about her and what she is doing.



