Empower Network Products & Blog System Reviews - Legit or Scam?

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2013 -- Empower Network is gaining worldwide recognition and fame at a rapid pace. Based in Florida, USA, the website serves as an online community for the people around the world, who help and compete with each other in making money online, resulting in a gigantic empowering network. The website provides people to discover a whole new and effective way to earn some real money by simply blogging and selling appropriate products. The website’s viral blogging system aims to provide a lucrative and remunerative solution to a complicated online marketing world. The website has heap of customer reviews relating to its quality services that relatively proves its credibility and reliability. However, many people are still doubtful and unsure about it. They are afraid to be cheated upon in the name of making instant money.



Dave Wood, the creator of Empower Network, shares his story on the website, narrating how miserably he failed at his initial years in starting his own online business. Plus being a college dropout, there were not many employment opportunities out there for him to avail at that moment, so he opted to start his own blog, wrote and posted articles, reviews, ideas and thoughts. Although, he was not a ‘Blogging Guru’ yet his blogs attracted many people from around the world who started coming back to read his posts and eventually subscribed themselves to his email marketing lists to follow up with him and to buy the products he offered.



This actually changed Dave’s life, from a hopeless, failed fellow with no job, to a highly successful and renowned businessman. The website is now a top distributor in four different companies and has monthly subscriptions of over 73,000 people from all over the world. The company’s major product packages include, Viral Blogging System, Inner Circle Membership, Costa Rica Intensive, The 15k Formula and Masters Course.



Empower Network helps its community members to establish their own amazingly profitable businesses without showing up to the office or ever answering to a boss. The company’s affiliate program for marketers pays 100% commissions to its affiliates. The company suggests its visitors that before deciding to buy or promote any of its products they should discuss it with its professional advisors and experienced affiliate marketers, and to go through the commission structure data at its website.



Empower Network in a very short period of time, has achieved most of its major goals. It now hosts one of the largest blogging communities and publishing platforms online, as well as provides effective and high quality educational training products and services to online marketers. The company aims to provide its customers with commendable services with guaranteed satisfaction. In case of any queries, the live support team of the company can be contacted 24 hours a day by either submitting a support ticket at its website or through phone five days a week.



