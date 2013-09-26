Empower Network Version 2.0 (ENV2) Releases with New Features and Upgrades

Fort Washington, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- For the past 2 years the Empower Network has allowed people to make millions of dollars by working online from home in their extra time. David Wood and Dave Sharpe, the co-founders of the Empower Network turned the network marketing, affiliate marketing, and internet marketing industry on its head two years ago when they launched the original Empower Network. This online money making opportunity's has reportedly paid out over 60 million dollars to their affiliates allowing them to live a lifestyle they have always dreamed of and break free from monotony of regular dead end jobs and their barely enough pays.



Recently, David Wood and Dave Sharpe have taken their power to empower even further with the launch of Empower Network version 2.0 named ENV2, this will be a 100% customizable, standalone blogging platform that provides incredible interactive capabilities and features that have never been seen before. This new upgraded version of the Empower Network has taken over 18 months and three million dollars to develop. The optimization, upgrades and simplification of many features is what makes ENV2 a force to be reckon with.



People who are still waiting for a golden opportunity to work from home and get paid real money, boatload of money should know that the time to act is now, they need to jump on board while they can to have an online business that will allow them to balance work, home and everything in between like they never could before. This new Empower Network version is so easy it said to be “Grandma Proof” because of the new and simple 2 Click Blogging Platform. ENV2 will also allow people to use the Mobile Audio/Video Broadcasting App which makes recording audio and videos and publishing them more simpler and convenience.



Furthermore, a Sales Conversion Engine has also been added to make the financial and statistical side of things nice, simple and easy to keep up with. These features are only the tip of the iceberg compared to what Empower Network version 2.0, ENV2 has to offer. This new version will be a real time and effort saver because it minimizes the need for complicated and somewhat confusing technical and mechanical know how usually needed to create and publish things on a blog.



Empower Network 2.0 is really going to change the ways Business owners, entrepreneur, online markets have used to market products online, now they will be more empowered to take the reins of online marketing and drive themselves towards greater success.



The future of online marketing is here in the face on Empower Network version 2.0, ENV2, to learn more details about this upgrade please visit for detailed reviews of ENV2: http://www.empowernetwork.com/almostasecret.php?id=bmcmullin



Media Contact:

Joe McMullin

Email: bmcmullin000@gmail.com