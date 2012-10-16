Empower Network's Top Earner Lawrence Tam Wins $10,000 Cash Prize as the Company's No. 1 Earner

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- Empower Network's top earner Lawrence Tam has just won the highly coveted $10,000 cash prize for placing No. 1 out of more than 40,000 members. As an Empower Network member, Tam earned $204,122 part time in six months with the online marketing techniques he developed. He now teaches other new members how to succeed and make money with Empower Network.



Tam earned his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin in 2000 and was working in the field when he decided to look for additional ways to make extra money. Because he was already working a full time job and raising a family, he wanted to know how to make money online fast using a successful home business model. He tried numerous methods, including surveys, sweepstakes, eBay selling, affiliate selling, search engine gifts and more, all to no real avail.



In 2006, Tam finally discovered the keys to making money online, lead generation and conversions, with help from Empower Network. The company uses a home based business model allowing members to put in as much or as little time as they choose. Empower Network uses a simple, three-step formula that helps people quickly start earning money in the complicated world of online marketing.



According to Tam, his recent $10,000 prize is just the icing on the cake to the amount of money he has been able to earn and the level of success he has had with Empower Network’s affiliate marketing program.



“I am so honored to have earned the title of being Empower Network’s No. 1 earner and intend to continue on my path to making an impact in the field of online marketing,” says Tam. “My success with the company has meant a lot to me professionally and personally, providing me with an income stream I would never have thought possible.”



In addition to being an active member of Empower Network, Tam also provides coaching and opportunities to other entrepreneurs. As part of his Network Marketing secrets, he provides people with the tools they need to build a successful home based business.



Tam states, “I will teach you how to generate some serious income and leads. By doing this you can take your network marketing business and live the life you had envisioned when you first started.”



For more information about Lawrence Tam’s business model or to inquire about coaching opportunities, visit http://www.lawrencetam.net/10k-prize-winner



About Lawrence Tam

Lawrence Tam is an Internet marketing mentor with years of experience and a wide range of knowledge gained through extensive trial and error. While still working as a full-time Mechanical Engineer, Tam began working in the field of online marketing and has made hundreds of thousands of dollars in the industry through his dedication and perseverance.