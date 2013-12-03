Empower Young Entrepreneurs on Giving Tuesday

Matawan, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- #GivingTuesday™ is a movement to create a national day of giving to kick off the giving season added to the calendar on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The second annual #GivingTuesday is on December 3, 2013.



Group Home Consultants and Gen Why, both 501(c)(3) nonprofits, are raising money to recruit and train volunteers to train homeless teenagers to become entrepreneurs and active contributors to society. You can donate any amount you like – from just a dollar to $5, $10 or more. Perks are available for higher donation levels but no one should feel obligated to giving more than they're comfortable with. Every dollar helps and every child will benefit.



Indiegogo donates an additional dollar for every $20 raised on #GivingTuesday which amplifies the generosity of every donor.



For more information visit http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/empowering-young-entrepreneurs--2.