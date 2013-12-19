Empowered by You Launches New Website - EmpoweredByYou.com

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Empowered By You, a company specializing in Seamless Thong Panties and other designer lingerie, has just launched a new website at EmpoweredByYou.com, which will help to promote its products among a much wider clientele base.



The website has been professionally designed to promote functionality and user friendliness, with a minimalist design that is both aesthetic and navigable. It will also utilize powerful servers and be subject to regular maintenance to ensure optimal speed and efficiency for users.



The company formally welcomed users to the new website through an inaugural post on its official onsite blog, which will be updated regularly to provide useful information on the group’s products, specials, initiatives, and other relevant information



EmpoweredByYou.com’s innovative Shop page allows clients to clearly view its extensive selection of signature designer panties exactly as they’d be worn, along with a detailed product description. The group’s lingerie is of very high quality in terms of both material and fabrication, with an emphasis on balancing comfort, affordability, and style.



The homepage’s About Us section provides information about the company, its mission statement, and its charitable efforts towards empowering women – namely through the donation of 20 percent of its profits to the Seven Bar Foundation, a nonprofit that provides microfinance to underprivileged women seeking self-reliance (Empowered By You seeks to contribute $1 million to this cause by 2015).



Additional features include a list of stockists around the country, a section highlighting the firm’s mention in media, and free email newsletter.



About Empowered By You

Empowered By You was founded by Renata Black, a social entrepreneur and chairwoman of Seven Bar Foundation, in order to provide quality lingerie while also promoting a humanitarian cause on behalf of women.