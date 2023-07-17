Empowering the Future: Redefining the CEO Role in an Information-Centric Era

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2023 -- The level of change and disruption in the corporate world has been seismic in recent years. And perhaps nowhere more so than anything that is touched by technology. We have gone from an environment where the tech team handled tech business to a reality where technology touches just about everything that a business does. That's why CEO succession pipelines today necessarily include technology leadership. CEOs that are tech-savvy and tech-first not only do better on a professional level but also tend to have a more positive impact on the companies that they lead. It may have seemed out of the question for a CIO or a CTO to move into the CEO role just a few short years ago but this is very much a realistic consideration in businesses across all industries today.



The reality is that, no matter what the sector, many companies today would consider themselves to be tech - or digital - companies above all else. Technology drives much of what enterprises do and if there is an issue with tech infrastructure, this can be catastrophic for the productivity of the business as a whole. That's why it makes so much sense to bring CEOs on board who aren't trying to tack tech knowledge onto CEO expertise but already bring a large amount of this to the table. Gone are the days when the CIO role was new and many tended to doubt its validity. In 2023, CTOs and CIOs have earned their leadership spurs and proven just how vital this is to the business as a whole. So, it's no surprise that these are increasingly the people corporations are turning to for overall leadership. Organisations with a realistic view of the future recognise that CIOs and CTOs have an enormous amount to contribute on a strategic level and can strengthen an enterprise immeasurably going forward. So, when it comes to redefining the CEO role - for companies across industries - this is increasingly focused on looking for tech talent within the succession pipeline.



[How the company does something relevant to the topic]. Leathwaite is committed to driving the conversation around the business challenges that are a key focus for corporate officers and corporate functions - such as the CEO succession pipeline. The team has a wealth of experience in examining both present and future challenges and helping to shape solutions and innovations. Reputation management, for example, remains a big challenge for any organisation but has moved from being a defensive strategy to something much more proactive. Escalating cyber risk is another big red flag for most organisations and a convincing reason to look to IT talent to fill executive functions. Mitigating the ever-expanding spectrum of cyber security risks requires buy-in from across the entire organisation and the ability to monitor threats on an ongoing basis. It's a task that many enterprises dread but which can be expertly handled with the right talent in place.



[How the company carries out the particular service/product]. It's clear that the CEO role is a vital function in business today. Whether this is being sourced through technology recruitment like a CIO or a CTO, or another part of the business, these are the people who can steer meaningful change and transformation. The team at Leathwaite has worked with a broad spectrum of organisations on evolving the future shape of leadership teams and making the right connections. A key part of this in 2023 is being able to diversify the talent make-up of boards, and Leathwaite works consistently with clients to achieve this. From small-cap firms to global listed enterprises, the team has experience in CEO recruitment at every level. That expertise also covers the different types of roles, including both interim and permanent positions. The support that is provided by the team at Leathwaite is comprehensive, from succession planning reports to market mapping and salary benchmarking.



About Leathwaite

Leathwaite has 25 years' experience partnering with leaders to support executive recruitment of the best, and most diverse, talent. The team has expertise across a broad spectrum of executive recruitment that includes executive search, executive interim and data and insights.



Leathwaite knows the corporate officer and corporate function landscape better than anyone. It has been placing senior functional leaders for more than 20 years working with CEO and Board, Finance, Technology, Human Resources, Legal, risk and compliance, Operations, Marketing and more.



There should be no limits when it comes to executing a top-flight search. That's why Leathwaite takes an industry-agnostic approach. Leathwaite will find you the finest corporate officers, no matter the industry, whether that's Consumer Markets, Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Industrial Markets, Private Equity and Venture Capital, Professional Services, Real Estate or Technology and Telecoms.



Successful executive recruitment requires an extensive network of global connections, something that the firm has been able to cultivate since it was first established in 1999 - locations today including Hong Kong, London, New York, Miami, Singapore, and Toronto.



To find out more information about executive recruitment visit https://www.Leathwaite.com



Leathwaite are specialists in executive search, executive interim, and data & insight services around the world. To find out more information about the different Leathwaite services visit https://www.leathwaite.com/services/



For any media enquiries please contact Jasmin Curtiss at Leathwaite – +1 917 710 6304.



- For all other enquiries please contact Leathwaite at https://www.Leathwaite.com/contact



For more information about Leathwaite services, please go to https://www.leathwaite.com.



- As the world's leading executive search firm for corporate functions, Leathwaite deliver an interconnected range of talent, business intelligence and advisory services from our strategically placed global offices.