Empty Cross Ministries Serving the Lafayette, IN. Community - Empty Cross Ministries Is an Affiliate Church of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Lafayette, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2012 -- Introducing Empty Cross Ministries located in Lafayette, Indiana at 1800 Shoshone Drive. The founder and pastor of Empty Cross Ministries is Rev. Dr. David Stembaugh, DD. Stembaugh a lifelong Christian has extensive experience within biblical studies, he is currently the Executive Director of Biblical Studies and the Executive Secretary for the parent Church, Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc., of Carrabelle, FL. In addition, Dr David can be heard on the USA's largest talk radio The Blog Talk Network every Wednesday Night for his sixty minute radio show. Dr. David is well respected amongst his peers and revered by many as one of the current day's top biblical scholars.



Empty Cross Ministries provides Grief and Hospice Counseling, Biblically Based Financial Counseling, Open Communion Services, Bible Study and Revival Meetings. Dr David will also officiate weddings, baptisms and funerals. Rev. Stembaugh is a committed family man, an avid fisherman and a fixture within the Lafayette community.



Why the Empty Cross Ministry name? ..........because an empty cross is a symbol of victory.



For more information see the Empty Cross Ministries Facebook Community Webpage - Click Here.



Archived Versions of Rev Dr David Stembaugh's Wednesday Night Bible Boot Camp Bible Studies