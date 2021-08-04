"Empty Shelves" Fear for UK and Europe Procurement and Supply Chain

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/04/2021 -- "Empty shelves" has been a headline that we have started to see a lot more of in the past month. Fears about disruption to supply chains as a result of Brexit and the pandemic are becoming very real. UK and Europe procurement and supply chain recruitment is crucial to ensuring that shelves remain stocked and supplies remain available all over the country. It's also essential that resilience becomes a priority for supply chains going forward. One of the consequences of the pandemic was that businesses realised how little visibility they actually had when it came to their supply chain relationships. There is now much more focus on getting clarity on these relationships and on beginning to diversify and improve supply chains, integrate more digital technology as well as ethical and sustainable priorities. This is going to be an important year for every organisation to look closely at these relationships, and UK and Europe procurement and supply chain recruitment is going to be at the heart of ensuring that those relationships are in it for the long term.



DSJ Global understands that talent drives growth and works to support organisations in prioritising recruitment as an opportunity to strengthen a business and build in greater resilience for the unpredictability of the years to come. The firm was established in 2008 and has built up an extensive portfolio of experience that includes UK and Europe procurement and supply chain recruitment, as well as areas such as technical operations and logistics. DSJ Global is committed to streamlining the process of recruitment for candidates and companies across the end-to-end supply chain process, simplifying the steps involved and providing peace of mind for everyone that hiring is in safe hands. This includes designing a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that allow the firm to cater to the very individual needs of every client and nurturing a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals to ensure the right connections can be made.



As a leading specialist in UK and Europe procurement and supply chain recruitment, as well as hiring across technical operations and logistics, DSJ Global has an in-depth understanding of the nationwide market in the UK. This is supported by a presence in key locations, including London, Birmingham and Manchester. In addition, the firm brings a unique international dimension to the table that comes from being the hiring partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group. The challenges of the past year have created issues across the economy but particular in the procurement and supply chain sector. DSJ Global has continued to work with individuals and organisations throughout the pandemic, evolving service provision to ensure that effective recruitment and career progression has continued. There are a wealth of roles available via DSJ Global in the UK, including Global Category Specialist [IT], Senior Director Warehouse Management and Director of Operations and Warehouse.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Matt Wood, Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more about UK and Europe Procurement and Supply Chain Recruitment visit https://www.dsjglobal.co.uk.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliot at Iconic Digital - 020 7100 0726



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global: +44 (0) 20 3758 8800



For more information about DSJ Global please go to https://www.dsjglobal.co.uk



About DSJ Global

DSJ Global knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.