New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global EMS and ODM market were valued at USD 525.99 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 734.40 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.26 %. The study covers the in-depth analysis of ODM (Original Design manufacturer) and EMS (Electronic Manufacturing services) and the challenges faced by them. An original design manufacturer (ODM) is a company which designs and manufactures products according to the specifications given by other firm who ultimately brands it for sale.



The ODMs are in charge of research and development and has the capability to sell the product on their own, to other buyers or even as a "White label" (product sold under several names). For instance, consumer electronics such as chargers and mobile cases are examples for ODM-created products. In the recent years, ODMs have rapidly grown and most of them can handle production for multiple clients adequately, often providing a large chunk of overall production. On the other hand, EMS (Electronic manufacturing services) are contract manufacturers which create an electronic component, right from the beginning (design) to manufacturing, testing, distribution of the final approved product.



It is further responsible for repairing the products they created for OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer- a company which designs and manufactures electronic products according to buyer's specifications). Apart from the manufacturing related services, the EMS provider (also known as electronic contract manufacturing) also offers support in services such as shipping management, procurement assistance for obtaining additional components and providing customer services for the products they have created. Proximity to markets, low labor inputs, growing saturation in PC outsourcing, growing impetus in notebook PC manufacturing, a more diverse product mix and end markets are some of the key factors propelling the market growth in the industry. However associated challenges for the ODMs and EMS such as non- commoditized market which primarily focus on technical aspects, uncertain demand, complex global supply chain, sustainability of the product are major hindrance for market growth during the years 2019-2026.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1500



Further key findings from the report suggest



- Currently ODMs are developing faster in more matured sectors such as consumer electronics and telecommunication compared to specialized sectors such as defense, automobile and industrial sector. In comparison to EMS, OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) is less likely to opt for ODM for contract manufacturing because OEMs have less control over IP (Intellectual protection) rights, designs of control boards, PCBs etc. Thus, ODMs are likely to become possible competitors to OEMs in the future.

- ODMs are mostly preferred by SME (small and medium size enterprises) and startup OEMs who have less budget as ODMs have their own design template.



- Many consumer electronic products are manufactured in China because of easy availability of raw materials, quality, speed, low maintenance costs. Cities such as Shenzhen is becoming a major industrial hub attracting popular consumer electronic companies such as Apple.



- Nowadays EMS has started to embrace non-traditional industries such as industrial, medical, consumer electronics. Further they are seen to provide design services in electrical and software design assistance as well.



- Global competition and new innovations are forcing the companies to cut down on costs. Further, companies are forced to produce goods as per the fast-changing consumer preferences. In addition to this, uncertain demand, complex global supply chain, sustainability of the product are few challenges faced by the EMS these days.



- Foxconn is the leading EMS provider in the world which accounts for more than 50% of the EMS revenue.

- Asia Pacific region accounts for 36.5% of the total market share. Taiwan and China are two key players in the OMS and EDM market. 75% of the global EMS market is held by Taiwanese companies. Out of the top four EMS providers in the world, Pegatron, Hon Hai (Foxconn), Wistron, and New Kinpo are based in Taiwan whereas Universal Scientific industrial company is the only Chinese company making it to top ten.

- The top 50 EMS have surpassed USD 300 billion in sales.



- Consumer devices such as mobile phones, digital cameras are the largest segment for the EMS market which account for 39.5% of the total revenue. It is followed by computers, primarily comprising of mobile PCs and desktops, holding a total share of 36.8% EMS revenue.



- Key participants in the study include Hon Hai industry, Pegatron, Flex, Wistron, Sanmina, Pegatron,Quanta Computer ,Compal Electronics, Inventec.



Buy Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1500



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global EMS and ODM market on the basis of manufacturers, application and region:



Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026

- Computers

- Consumer devices

- Automobile industries

- Servers and Storage

- Networking



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa

- Latin America



Ask For Discount: https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1500



Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Low labor cost

3.2. Increasing incidences of saturation in PC outsourcing

3.3. Global burden of increasing competition

Chapter 4. EMS and ODM Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. EMS and ODM Segmentation Analysis

4.2. EMS and ODM Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. EMS and ODM Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. High prevalence of low labor cost across the world

4.4.1.2. Surge in shipments of mobile phone vendors

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Sustainability of Products

4.4.2.2. Uncertain Demand

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. EMS and ODM Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.8. EMS and ODM PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 5. EMS AND ODM Market By Application Insights & Trends

5.1. EMS AND ODM Treatment Type dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2026

5.2. Computers

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Servers and storage

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Networking

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.5. Medical instruments

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.6. Automobile industry

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. and ODM Market Regional Outlook

6.1. EMS and ODM Market share by region, 2018 & 2026

6.2. North America

6.2.1. North America EMS and ODM Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026, (USD Million)

6.2.2. North America EMS and ODM Market estimates and forecast by Application, 2016 – 2026, (USD Million)

6.2.3. U.S.

6.2.3.1. U.S. EMS and ODM Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026, (USD Million)

6.2.3.2. U.S. EMS and ODM Market estimates and forecast by Application, 2016 – 2026, (USD Million)

6.2.4. Canada

6.2.4.1. Canada EMS and ODM Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026, (USD Million)

6.2.4.2. Canada EMS and ODM Market estimates and forecast by Application, 2016 – 2026, (USD Million)

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Europe EMS and ODM Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026, (USD Million)

6.3.2. Europe EMS and ODM Market estimates and forecast by Application, 2016 – 2026, (USD Million)

6.3.3. Germany

6.3.3.1. Germany EMS and ODM Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026, (USD Million)

6.3.3.2. Germany EMS and ODM market estimates and forecast by Application, 2016 – 2026, (USD Million)

6.3.4. France

6.3.4.1. France EMS and ODM Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026, (USD Million)

6.3.4.2. France EMS and ODM market estimates and forecast by Application, 2016 – 2026, (USD Million)

6.3.5. U.K.

…

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers

7.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

7.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

7.4. Strategy Benchmarking

7.5. Vendor Landscape

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. Pegatron

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Financial Performance

8.1.3. Product Length Benchmarking

8.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.2. Quanta Computer

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Financial Performance

8.2.3. Product Length Benchmarking

8.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.3. Compal Electronics

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Financial Performance

8.3.3. Product Length Benchmarking

8.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4. Wistron

8.4.1. Company Overview

Continue…



About Us:

We are a boutique market intelligence and strategic consulting firm dedicated to make an. Our We are a boutique market intelligence and strategic consulting firm dedicated to having a meaningful impact on businesses across the globe. Our stellar estimation and forecasting models have earned recognition across majority of the business forum.



Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com