EMS/ODM Market Is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth by 2026 Major Players Foxconn, Quanta, Pegtron, Flextronics

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) is a term used for companies that test, manufacture, distribute, and provide return/repair services for electronic components and assemblies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The concept is also referred to as electronics contract manufacturing (ECM).



In 2018, the global EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) market size was 508600 million US$ and it is expected to reach 736700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.7% between 2019 and 2025.



An original design manufacturer (ODM) is a company that designs and manufactures a product as specified and eventually rebranded by another firm for sale. Such companies allow the firm that owns or licenses the brand to produce products (either as a supplement or solely) without having to engage in the organization or running of a factory. ODMs have grown in size in recent years and as of 2015 many have the scale to handle production for in-house the products that are branded by the buying firm. This is in contrast to a contract manufacturer (CM).



In 2016, thanks to a surge in shipments of mobile phone vendors such as Apple, Huawei, and Xiaomi, the EMS/ODM market rise by 5.17%. In 2016, the growth in mobile phone offset the drop in notebook computer market. In 2015, mobile phone will still have strong growth potential, but with the growth rate dwarfed by that in 2015. The 4G construction of Radio Access Networks reached the peak in 2015 and 2016. It is projected that the RAN market will be on the decline in 2017-2022. Moreover, the data size of mobile Internet surged, data center or cloud computing services market grew robustly.



Segment by Key players:

- Foxconn

- Quanta

- Pegtron

- Flextronics

- Compal

- Wistron

- Jabil

- Inventec

- Sanmina

- Celestica



Segment by Type:

- EMS

- ODM



Segment by Application:

- Computers

- Consumer Devices

- Servers and Storage

- Networking

- Emerging

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



