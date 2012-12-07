EMTEK ASSA ABLOY - Now Selling to Dealers in All Fifty States and Across Canada

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- Choosing the right door hardware and cabinet hardware for a home project is an essential part of any design theme. The right door knob, door lever, door lock, entry set, and cabinet hardware can complete the look of a home. Whether you are remodeling, refurbishing, or building a new home, Emtek ASSA ABLOY has the pieces to fit any style.



Emtek has created high quality door hardware since its founding in 1981. Design tastes and trends range from classic to contemporary and everything in between and Emtek has striven to meet the demands of its customers for over 30 years. What sets Emtek apart is the ability to customize any door knob and door lever to create personal style. Emtek allows its customers to mix and match pieces from their various collections, such as pairing a classic egg knob with a modern square rosette. Choose an entry set for your front door and pair it with the knob or lever of your choice to create a custom look. The door lock for your home offers more than just security; it is part of your home design theme.



On its website http://emtek.com, the company offers a unique tool called the Product Selector. This tool helps you to visualize a custom creation before buying. Using the Product Selector, customer and professional can peruse Emtek’s various collections of door knobs and door levers for passage and privacy sets, and then find a rosette that creates the exact combination desired. The Product selector is also a great way to visualize different finishes - see what your custom creation would look in satin nickel, oiled rubbed bronze, matte black, or chrome before purchasing. Whether you are remodeling, refurbishing, or building a new home, you can find the right door hardware with Emtek.



Emtek has also been on the leading edge of modern technology for door locks. Example is the EMTouch™, an electronic lock that allows homeowners to unlock their door through the use of a programmed code, rather than the traditional key. Electronic locks are increasing in popularity by people tired of rummaging in purses and pockets to find keys and even battling the occasional lockout. The EMtouch electronic lock interface offers a sleek touchscreen that is back-lit, making it highly visible at night. This high-tech screen also holds up to the wear and tear of everyday use. The screen is easy to clean, making it easy to wipe off any fingerprints and keep security at a maximum by removing evidence of which numbers are being pushed; a quick wipe and it’s done. The company’s website www.emtek.com, offers the EMTouch™ electronic lock in a deadbolt or entry set with a variety of finishes.



Emtek® now sells to dealers in all fifty States and across Canada. To add Emtek door hardware or cabinet hardware to your home, contact one of these knowledgeable dealers who can advise you on the technical aspects of door locks and provide installation services when needed. To find a dealer near you, call 1-800-356-2741 or visit www.emtek.com to submit a request for more information.



About Emtek

Emtek® is dedicated to bringing interesting, well made hardware back into American homes. Until about 1930 there was a proud history of hardware in America. Hundreds of small factories made an enormous variety of creatively designed products. Craftsmen from many disciplines devoted their energies to making locks that provided both function and beauty.



Unfortunately, during the depression many of these factories failed, and then during WWII brass became scarce and lock designs were reduced to the bare essentials. In more recent years the emphasis on cheap, high volume building products has discouraged manufacturers from re-introducing well made hardware. But now these ideas are changing, Americans are re-discovering the satisfaction that comes from owning well designed products. Emtek® mission is to make it possible for home owners to apply these higher expectations to door locks. We are striving to provide a broad, interesting range of products that consumers can use as elements of decor, not just as a way to latch a door



Susan Jeffery

Emtek Products, Inc.

15250 E Stafford Street

City of Industry, CA 91744

Email: info@emtek.com

http://emtek.com