Emulsifiers Market Forecast to 2030: How It Is Going to Impact on Global Industry to Grow in Near Future by Include Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Inc, Cargill Incorporate

Key Players:



Major players operating in the emulsifiers market include Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Inc, Cargill Incorporated, Dow, ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company), Lonza , Corbion N.V., Stepan Company, BASF SE, Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd., and Puratos.



The market growth can be attributed to a wider application of emulsifiers across different industries. Applications in different food & beverages contribute to a major share of the emulsifiers market and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. In addition to its use in the food & beverages, different types of emulsifiers find application in other industries such as beauty & personal care, healthcare, animal feed, and others.



The beauty and personal care industry is expected to witness a strong demand owing to its increasing use in products such as body lotions, day & night creams, sun protection creams, shampoos, dyes, and fragrances, among others. These emulsifiers are used to form or preserve the texture of products in order to prevent different ingredients from separating. Some of the widely used emulsifiers in cosmetic products include polyethylene glycols, polypropylene glycols, and sorbitan esters. In 2019, Gattefossé SAS introduced Emulium Illustro, a water-in-oil emulsifier designed for pigmented formulations. This emulsifier aims to bring a soft and hydrated feel to the skin and can also be used to give a better texture to skincare products. Hence, the demand for emulsifiers from leading cosmetic companies such as Loreal, Coty, Estée Lauder, etc. is expected to continue over the forecast period.



North America stands to be one of the major markets in terms of consumption of emulsifiers globally owing to factors such as established food & beverages, healthcare, and beauty & personal care industries. Owing to rising health consciousness among consumers, the demand for low-fat foods is on a rise which is further supplementing the growth of emulsifiers in the region.



