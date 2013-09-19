Emulsifiers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Emulsification is a process of mixing two or more immiscible liquids with the help of an emulsifier, which is also known as an emulsifying agent. Emulsifiers help to stabilize the mixture by reducing the surface tension of the emulsion. They have major applications in food, in making of many products like ice-creams, biscuits, cake, bread, caramel, and others. In addition to this, emulsifiers are also used in detergents, medicines, and fire extinguishers. Emulsifiers are commonly used in hair styling products and cosmetics.



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These agents can be majorly classified into natural, semi-synthetic, and synthetic. Natural emulsifiers occupy approximately a third of the global emulsifiers market. North America and Europe are two strong market segments with a large market share, while Asia Pacific is experiencing increasing growth parameters as China and India boost the emulsifier market driven by significant demand.



One of the major factors driving emulsifier market is their rising applications in the food and beverage industry as well as in personal care products. Natural emulsifiers having applications in low fat food are expected to grow in the near future. Lecithin is a natural emulsifier with huge demand in the market due its superiority over the substitutes. Manufacturers are concentrating on various multi-use constituents like emulsifiers for personal care products and are involved in many research and development activities for the same. Emulsifiers are also finding steady growth in the pharmaceutical products segment. In addition, the increasing research and development in other industry segments for emulsifiers also promises a high demand growth in the market.



The emulsifiers market may face competition in the future from enzymes for their applications in bakery products. Products like bread, biscuits, and cakes may increase enzyme usage due to its cost efficiency. It is anticipated that technological advancements in the emulsifiers industry will help it to sustain this competition.



Some of the major players in the emulsifier market are Dow Corning Corporation, DSM Nutritional Products, Palsgaard A/S, Lubrizol Advanced Materials, Stepan Company, Spartan Chemical Company, Cargill Inc., AAK Bakery Services, and Kerry Group among others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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