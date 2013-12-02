Emulsion Polymer Market for Paints and Coatings, Paper & Paperboard Coatings, Adhesives and Other Applications - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- The demand for emulsion polymer is mainly triggered by growing demand from paint and coatings industry and adhesives market. Asia Pacific dominates the global market for emulsion polymer. The emulsion polymer report by Transparency Market Research analyses, estimates and forecasts emulsion polymer demand on a global and regional level for the six year period from 2013 to 2019, in terms of revenue and volume. The study also provides information on restraints, drivers and opportunities along with the impact on the overall market for the forecast period. The report segments the market based on application, types and region and offers estimates and forecast of the emulsion polymer market for each segment.



Browse the full report with complete TOC at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/emulsion-polymer-market.html



The study analyses the product value chain beginning with feed stock material up to end-use. In addition it also evaluates the market based on Porter’s five forces model that analyses the degree of competition in the market by considering other factors such as the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threat from substitute products and new entrants. The report includes a detailed competitive landscape of the emulsion polymer market including company market share analysis and the profile of key market participants.



In this study the emulsion polymer market is segmented based on their type, application and geography. The demand of each product type and application of emulsion polymer in terms of both revenue and consumption for each region is forecasted in this report for the period from 2013 to 2019.



The emulsion polymer market is segmented based on product types such as acrylics, styrene-butadiene latex, vinyl acetate polymers and others; based on end-use like paints and coatings, paper and paperboard coatings, adhesives and others; and based on geographies of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The demand for each product type and end use of emulsion polymer in terms of both revenue and consumption for each of these regions is forecasted in this report for the period 2013 to 2019.



Some of the leading manufacturers profiled in this report include BASF SE, Celanese, Dow Chemical, Styron, Synthomer, Wacker Chemie, Clariant International, DIC Corporation, Nuplex Industry and Omnova Solution among others. These companies are profiled in detail covering features such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments.



Emulsion Polymer Market - Product Segment Analysis

Acrylics

Styrene-Butadiene Latex

Vinyl Acetate Polymers

Others



Emulsion Polymer Market – Application Segment Analysis

Paintings & Coatings

Paper & Paperboard Coatings

Adhesives

Others



Emulsion Polymer Market – Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world