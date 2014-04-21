Emulsion Polymer : Market Will Reach $ 41.63 Billion by 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Emulsion Polymer Market was worth USD 28.24 billion and is expected to reach USD 41.63 billion by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2012 to 2018.



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Emulsion polymerization is used for the manufacturing of several important polymers. Key raw materials used in the manufacturing of emulsion polymer are styrene, butyl acrylate, surfactants and initiators. The rebound in paints and coatings industry in North America and Europe, as well as rapid economic growth in Asia Pacific is expected to remain the major driving force for the emulsion polymer market. Volatile raw material prices are expected to be a key challenge for market participants.



Acrylics and styrene-butadiene latex were the most dominant product segments, accounting for over 65% of the total emulsion polymer demand in 2012. Emulsion polymer is mainly employed in paints and coatings, adhesives, paper and paperboard coatings and other applications. Paints and coatings industry dominated the global market followed by paper and paperboard coatings market. Paints and coatings industry is expected to be the key growth market for emulsion polymer over the next five years.



Asia Pacific accounted for 38.2% of the total emulsion polymer market in 2012, followed by Europe and North America. Asia Pacific is also expected to be the fastest growing regional market in terms of both emulsion polymer consumption and production. This can be attributed to the growing economies and this region. Cheap availability of raw materials, skilled labor, land, and equipment has resulted in Asia Pacific emerging as a key destination for manufacturers of emulsion polymer. Europe is the other major region where emulsion polymer consumption was very strong and is expected to grow in demand with a CAGR of about 4.1% in terms of revenue from 2013 and 2019. BASF SE, Celanese, Dow Chemical, Styron, Synthomer, Wacker Chemie, and Clariant International are some of the major players in the emulsion polymer industry.



Emulsion Polymer Market - Product Segment Analysis

Acrylics

Styrene-Butadiene Latex

Vinyl Acetate Polymers

Others



Emulsion Polymer Market - Application Segment Analysis

Paintings & Coatings

Paper & Paperboard Coatings

Adhesives

Others



Emulsion Polymer Market - Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world



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