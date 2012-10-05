eMusic Is a Solid Alternative to iTunes

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- eMusic announced today that it has over 13 million tracks available to be downloaded on any digital media device, including iPhones, iPods, Zunes, and any other MP3 player. Once downloaded, you own your tracks; they are yours to keep and may be loaded onto any number of your own digital devices. Unlike iTunes and other services which allow purchasers to copy each song onto only five devices, eMusic has no limits, as long as each device is yours.



eMusic.com, a unique discovery and download destination for music enthusiasts, has the distinction of being the first online music store. Since 1998, members of this online music subscription service have been able to expand their music collections for $0.49 per song, or less, depending upon the plan they choose.



“Our catalog of downloads includes many familiar and off-the-beaten-path releases from both major and independent labels,” an eMusic spokesperson said. “What makes us different from other online music services, including Apple’s iTunes, Google Play, and other subscription services, is that we are a unique community of music enthusiasts who dig deep into music. Our catalog is as diverse as your taste. So we make sure our 13+ million tracks reflect that – including new and vintage albums from independents and major labels, spanning a breadth of genres. The difference between eMusic and other services is in the details.”



eMusic offers its members enhanced listening pleasure by learning more about the songs and artists they enjoy through its editorial staff’s reviews, artist biographies and interviews, and music “community” recommendations. If you know what you want, you can search for it. If you don’t, eMusic’s editorial staff always points you toward essential releases and unheard gems. Stumbling on an amazing new sound is one of the most gratifying experiences. eMusic’s artist spotlights and reviews were created to jump-start that journey. And because the more you know about music, the better it sounds, features such as eMusic Scenes also bring to life the stories behind the music you love.



Membership also entitles users to listen to eMusic radio and to purchase audio books from the company’s extensive catalog.



“We are not only an iTunes alternative. We offer music enthusiasts an experience, not just a song.”



Whether you just want to hear the music or become immersed in the music’s culture, eMusic’s 13+ million song titles, song search engine, and community will put a smile on your face and keep you coming back for more!