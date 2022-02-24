London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2022 -- As the global economy mends, the 2021 growth of EMV Payment Card will have significant change from previous year. According to our (Intelligence Market Reports) latest study, the global EMV Payment Card market size is USD million in 2022 from USD 6288950 million in 2021, with a change of % between 2021 and 2022. The global EMV Payment Card market size will reach USD 8032840 million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period. This worldwide EMV Payment Card market report highlights a general synopsis of the market measure, usage rate of development, and status. The emphasis is on the key factors that impact potential advertises from both sides. The EMV Payment Card report supposes feasible locales and their development estimations. The report furthermore covers district-explicit factors that uphold development in near to business sectors.

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the EMV Payment Card Market:

- Gemalto

- OT-Morpho G&D

- GoldPac

- CPI Card Group

- Valid

- Giesecke & Devrient

- Oberthur Technologies

- Eastcompeace

- Wuhan Tianyu

- Datang

- Kona I

- Watchdata Systems

- Hengbao



The United States EMV Payment Card market is expected at value of US$ million in 2021 and grow at approximately % CAGR during review period. China constitutes a % market for the global EMV Payment Card market, reaching US$ million by the year 2028. As for the Europe EMV Payment Card landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of % over the forecast period. In APAC, the growth rates of other notable markets (Japan and South Korea) are projected to be at % and % respectively for the next 5-year period.

Global main EMV Payment Card players cover Gemalto, OT-Morpho G&D, GoldPac, and CPI Card Group, etc. In terms of revenue, the global largest two companies occupy a share nearly % in 2021. The EMV Payment Card Market Report provides point by point insights on the main drivers, limitations, difficulties, chances, aggressive scene and potential benefits in the Global EMV Payment Card Market. The Report additionally covers natural investigation of the EMV Payment Card market type and application with showcase size, volume, esteem and development rate.

Market Segmentation

The market analysts and specialists in the EMV Payment Card market research document has identified multiple specifications that are predicted to yield huge profits until the end of the forecast length. This top-to-bottom guidance has been provided by using the prime gamers who've thought about every factor of this enterprise in collaboration with different industry specialists. The record displays exact segmentation: The use of enormous music records gathered from main players operating inside the spherical international EMV Payment Card report, cutting-edge as properly as future tendencies have been projected. EMV Payment Card marketplace reputation has been evaluated on the idea of usage volume, income fee, and capability within each application section. The aggressive marketplace dynamics has additionally been categorized after end customers and regions.

Segmentation by Type:

Contactless Card

Contact Card

Dual Interface Card

Segmentation by Application:

Enterprise Use

Individual Use

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The research document consists of the monetary spoil on put up-COVID purchaser behaviour. Changes in their spending behaviour are cautiously examined to benefit perception into the EMV Payment Card market's capability effect.



Competitive Outlook

The EMV Payment Card file analysis, which moreover entails new object dispatches, tendencies, preparations, joint endeavours, companies, and acquisitions, may additionally help businesses with finding out nearly all approximately the techniques of key rivals inside the market. The extensive scope of advertising and marketing research tasks centres around changing factors and development advancing methods.

The entirety of the statistics and information inside the dependable overview is researched and assessed the usage of established apparatuses and philosophies, as an instance, SWOT and Porter's Five Powers evaluation. This EMV Payment Card studies report includes a business corporation profile, item particulars, creation esteem maker, and market proportion facts over the forecast length 2022-2028.



Key Highlights of the EMV Payment Card Market Report

- Worldwide market revenue for installing and developing markets, both gift, and future situations.

- The modern-day market upgrades, market gives, and top market players' methodologies.

- The area with the most noteworthy CAGR inside the direction of the projection time body is relied upon to rule the market.

- The regions/international locations may be relied upon to increment on the fastest costs over the projected duration.



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Table of Content – Major Key Points

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered



2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global EMV Payment Card Market Size 2017-2028

2.1.2 EMV Payment Card Market Size CAGR by Region 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

2.2 EMV Payment Card Segment by Type

2.3 EMV Payment Card Market Size by Type

2.3.1 EMV Payment Card Market Size CAGR by Type (2017 VS 2022 VS 2028)

2.3.2 Global EMV Payment Card Market Size Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

2.4 EMV Payment Card Segment by Application

2.5 EMV Payment Card Market Size by Application

2.5.1 EMV Payment Card Market Size CAGR by Application (2017 VS 2022 VS 2028)

2.5.2 Global EMV Payment Card Market Size Market Share by Application (2017-2022)



3 EMV Payment Card Market Size by Player

3.1 EMV Payment Card Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global EMV Payment Card Revenue by Players (2020-2022)

3.1.2 Global EMV Payment Card Revenue Market Share by Players (2020-2022)

3.2 Global EMV Payment Card Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) & (2020-2022)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion



4 EMV Payment Card by Regions

4.1 EMV Payment Card Market Size by Regions (2017-2022)

4.2 Americas EMV Payment Card Market Size Growth (2017-2022)

4.3 APAC EMV Payment Card Market Size Growth (2017-2022)

4.4 Europe EMV Payment Card Market Size Growth (2017-2022)

4.5 Middle East & Africa EMV Payment Card Market Size Growth (2017-2022)