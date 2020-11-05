EMV Payment Card Market to See Remarkable Growth by 2025: Fiserv, Gemalto, GoldPac

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2020 -- Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "EMV Payment Card Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.



ABCorp (United States), CPI Card Group (United States), Fiserv, Inc.(United States), Gemalto (Netherlands), Giesecke+Devrient (Germany), GoldPac (China), Oberthur Technologies (France), PAX Technology (China) and Versatile Card Technology Pvt. Ltd.(India)



EMV cards are chip-based payment cards carrying an embedded microchip and this chip technology is the latest global standard for card payments. EMV payment cards support contactless payment through near-field communication (NFC) wireless connectivity. These smart cards can provide new payment options and services, more convenience and choice, and additional levels of security. Chip technology is already being used extensively in Europe and Asia and has proven to be extremely effective in reducing fraud.



Influencing Market Trend

- Adoption of Dual-Interface EMV Cards



Market Drivers

- Rapid urbanization and digitalization are driving the EMV payment card market. Also, Governments of many countries across the world supporting the cashless transitioning. Along with this due to convenience and requirement of minimal time for transactions increasing use of contactless EMV cards which is attracting the buyers in huge amounts.



Opportunities

- Rapidly Rising Technological Innovation in EMV Payment Card

- Proliferation of Credit Cards Use and Promotional Offers Leads to Grow the EMV Payment Card Market



Restraints

- Availability of Magnetic Stripes in the EMV Payment Card Easily Duplicates Static Information by Fraudsters



Challenges

- Taking Large Time for Process after Card Lost

- Regulatory Changes by the Various Governments



The EMV Payment Card industry report further exhibits a pattern of analyzing previous data sources gathered from reliable sources and sets a precedent growth trajectory for the EMV Payment Card market. The report also focuses on a comprehensive market revenue streams along with growth patterns, Local reforms, COVID Impact analysis with focused approach on market trends, and the overall growth of the market.



Moreover, the EMV Payment Card report describes the market division based on various parameters and attributes that are based on geographical distribution, product types, applications, etc. The market segmentation clarifies further regional distribution for the EMV Payment Card market, business trends, potential revenue sources, and upcoming market opportunities.



The Global EMV Payment Card Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Contactless Card, Contact Card, Dual Interface Card), Application (Enterprise Use, Individual Use), Card (Debit, Credit)



The EMV Payment Card market study further highlights the segmentation of the EMV Payment Card industry on a global distribution. The report focuses on regions of LATAM, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World in terms of developing market trends, preferred marketing channels, investment feasibility, long term investments, and business environmental analysis. The EMV Payment Card report also calls attention to investigate product capacity, product price, profit streams, supply to demand ratio, production and market growth rate, and a projected growth forecast.



In addition, the EMV Payment Card market study also covers several factors such as market status, key market trends, growth forecast, and growth opportunities. Furthermore, we analyze the challenges faced by the EMV Payment Card market in terms of global and regional basis. The study also encompasses a number of opportunities and emerging trends which are considered by considering their impact on the global scale in acquiring a majority of the market share.



The study encompasses a variety of analytical resources such as SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces analysis coupled with primary and secondary research methodologies. It covers all the bases surrounding the EMV Payment Card industry as it explores the competitive nature of the market complete with a regional analysis.



