EMV cards are chip-based payment cards carrying an embedded microchip and this chip technology is the latest global standard for card payments.EMV payment cards support contactless payment through near-field communication (NFC) wireless connectivity. These smart cards can provide new payment options and services, more convenience and choice, and additional levels of security. Chip technology is already being used extensively in Europe and Asia and has proven to be extremely effective in reducing fraud.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global EMV Payment Card Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Influencing Market Trend

- Adoption of Dual-Interface EMV Cards



Market Drivers

- Rapid urbanization and digitalization are driving the EMV payment card market. Also, Governments of many countries across the world supporting the cashless transitioning. Along with this due to convenience and requirement of minimal time for transactions increasing use of contactless EMV cards which is attracting the buyers in huge amounts.



Opportunities

- Rapidly Rising Technological Innovation in EMV Payment Card

- Proliferation of Credit Cards Use and Promotional Offers Leads to Grow the EMV Payment Card Market



Restraints

- Availability of Magnetic Stripes in the EMV Payment Card Easily Duplicates Static Information by Fraudsters



Challenges

- Taking Large Time for Process after Card Lost

- Regulatory Changes by the Various Governments



The Global EMV Payment Card Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Contactless Card, Contact Card, Dual Interface Card), Application (Enterprise Use, Individual Use), Card (Debit, Credit)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global EMV Payment Card Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the EMV Payment Card market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the EMV Payment Card Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the EMV Payment Card

Chapter 4: Presenting the EMV Payment Card Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the EMV Payment Card market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, EMV Payment Card Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



