Enabled Dynamic IDX Property Search Tool on California Based Real Estate Website

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- IDX, Inc. is pleased to announce Chase Bell is the latest real estate professional to adopt IDX Broker software for his website. Now more than ever before, Oceanside, California home seekers can experience a thorough and comprehensive online property search right on the IDX enabled website Bell supports. The convenient search capabilities are backed by the San Diego Regional MLS (Sandicor) listings, which display thousands of detailed property listings instantly on the website Bell has synchronized with an IDX solution. He can now give his clients the most innovative property search experience available to potential buyers searching for homes online.



Bell hosts five unique functions on his search page, giving home seekers more tools than necessary to scan the Sandicor listings thoroughly. The basic, advanced, map, address and listing ID work in different ways to retrieve Sandicor data and display them on the website of Bell. Innovative search capabilities, such as the IDX Broker software Bell has adopted, has forever changed the online property search. Home seekers even receive the tools to connect them with sellers and listing agents to gain more information about a property, or schedule a showing of a home. They can calculate likely monthly mortgage costs with the tools provided, in addition to the virtual tour feature available, thanks to Bell.



An administrative login page allows Bell to engage and interact with clients online, via a client lead generation system. The behind-the-scenes tools Bell receive as a subscriber of IDX Broker makes his job all the more simple. It has never been easier for a real estate professional to manage the incredible tools his website supports. Bell has forever changed the search capabilities of his website, while simplifying his job.



About Chase Bell

“Chase Bell was born in Oceanside, and has lived throughout San Diego County. He currently lives in Oceanside and has made it his priority to work with 55+ buyers and sellers in Oceana (aka Oceanside Community Association), and other 55+ communities in Oceanside.



Chase has sold property in the area since 2007 with extensive focus on Oceana since 2011. He is well-known for his exceptional customer service and ethics, his attention to detail and knowledge of the area.”



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com .