Encino Dental Studio Innovates Dentistry to Make It Truly Patient-Friendly

Encino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- Encino Dental Studio understands what most dentists don't: they are in a service industry. At EDS, they want to be able to serve you better so they have introduced several innovations to help their customers have easy access to appointments and be better able to afford care.



Large Network of Specialists – Because they have been able to assemble a huge number of dentists and dental specialists, there will be no months-long wait for an appointment with the specialist you need to see.



Evening Appointments – Not everyone can take time in the middle of the day to go to the dentist, so they have set up evening appointments to make it easier to see the dentist when you are available. You will also have the ability to get better pricing by having several options to choose from.



Senior Discounts – At EDS, they understand that senior citizens deserve the finest dental treatment, even if they are on a fixed income. They offer seniors a 25% discount off of their total treatment. There are a few exclusions, but this can save hundreds of dollars.



Student Discounts – They were students once too. They recognize that it can be a struggle to get the care you need when you are first starting out. To give you a hand up, they offer a 15% discount for students. There are a few things that the discount doesn't apply to, but it will definitely help.



Encino Dental Studios is an Encino dentist that is committed to being a responsible partner in the health and well-being of all of their neighbors.



