Encino Matchmakers Are Ensuring Honest Dating in LA

Encino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Some people who have tried online dating know the experience is growing more deceiving by the day. And it’s no wonder, because those who are desperately looking for love often tweak their profiles in order to impress and get attention from other members—almost a necessity in the vast sea of online members. But those who are tired of these deceiving dating games in Los Angeles are now benefiting from the services of an upscale professional matchmaking service, LA Singles.



The stories with online dating are endless—either from firsthand experiences or through friends—and it always goes like this… “You find someone attractive, you read through their online profile, you find them very interesting and intriguing— you have a long conversation with them, but when you meet them, they’re completely different than what you expected them to be… and that’s a good case scenario,” explains LA Singles. Dishonesty is something very common with internet dating—from fake accounts, bogus profiles, fake and outdated pictures, all the way to scam artists—online dating sites are a sea of misrepresentation. “It’s no wonder that finding true love with an online dating site is nearly impossible,” explains LA Singles.



But there is an easy way out. There is an honest avenue where genuine Los Angeles singles can find love—and that is with the upscale professional matchmakers at LA Singles. With LA Singles, locals can safely date and look for love. Their matchmaking services take over all the hard work and scouting to help singles find their prospects. The matchmakers sit down with each client to get to know more about their personality, interests, values, and relationship goals, which they then match to another serious single in their large database.



These lengthy interviews are performed to narrow down the search, but more importantly, they help clients be more forthright and honest about themselves and what they’re truly looking for out of dating and in a partner. The reason many people are dishonest with online dating sites is because they believe their normal ‘average’ self isn’t good enough for anyone. Rather than encouraging this type of behavior, the matchmakers help boost each client’s confidence by helping them become more assured and confident in themselves through their dating coaching. Once clients find someone who can appreciate them for who they are, quirks and all, they feel more confident with having an authentic and lasting relationship.



So why doesn’t everyone try a matchmaking service when looking for love? Through this avenue, locals can meet genuine people, show their true self, and find real love without all the frustrations and disappointments of online dating.



To learn more about the trustworthy matchmaking services at LA Singles, locals can call (310) 438-5157 or visit: http://matchmakers-losangeles.com



About LA Singles Personal Matchmaking

With over 25 years of experience in the Los Angeles matchmaking industry, their team of dating specialists is confident they can help clients find what they’re truly looking for in a life partner. The process is very personalized as the matchmakers take time to get to know each client in a one-to-one interview where they’ll get to know their lifestyle, their interests, their preferences and what they’re looking for in a long lasting relationship.



Mention you heard about LA Singles Personal Matchmaking from this press release!