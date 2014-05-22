Encino Matchmakers Are Standing out from the Competition

Encino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Local matchmakers, LA Singles Dating Service, understand that as busy professionals, local singles don’t have the time to waste going out on disappointing dates—they’re probably tired of the bar scene, and everyone knows online dating can be the scariest thing in the world—awaiting them is the professional matchmaking services of one of the most sincere and successful matchmaking agencies in Los Angeles, one which can provide them with exceptional people to meet, and all in a relaxed, discreet, and confidential manner.



But what makes LA Singles different than any other matchmaking service in LA?



Providing Top Quality

LA Singles is an extremely personalized matchmaking firm—their clients have high standards and so do they. They put customer service as their number one concern—they provide individual attention to each member, getting to know their preferences and lifestyle so they can deliver what they want in a partner and relationship. The matchmaking firm is very strict of who enrolls in their services—they go to extreme lengths to prevent any undesirable individuals from entering into their services because they always have their clients in mind—their safety and satisfaction.



Proven Methods

Each client is given a personal matchmaker. The assigned matchmaker will act as their wingman and provide them with supportive dating coaching throughout the entire process. Clients receive constructive feedback, each step of the way. The matches provided by LA Singles are thoroughly screened and have undergone and extensive background check to keep undesirable singles out.



The Top Selection

As one of the most popular dating services in Los Angeles, their database of attractive, successful, and sought after singles has grown over the years—meaning the matchmakers are able to provide exceptional clients, all relationship-minded singles. All members have to pay, there are no free members in the database, and everyone is looking for the same thing.



The Right Techniques

Clients at LA Singles receive individualized and personal attention from the start. They listen to each client closely and deliver handpicked matches suitable for them. In order to raise client success rates, the matchmakers offer dating coaching, guidance and encouragement, and essential feedback after each introduction.



High Success Rates

Quality matches and client satisfaction is LA Singles’ number one priority. They want their clients to live a ‘happily ever after’ life—and work around the clock to make it happen. The matchmakers utilize their 72PT Compatibility Assessment and work ambitiously to find successful men and women for their clients. This method has proved time and time again to be successful. Most of LA Singles clients are already in long term relationships thanks to their services—and they’re always eager to help singles who are committed to finding their life partner.



About LA Singles Dating Service

The elite dating services offered by LA Singles cater to upscale clients looking for the right one to settle down with. They specialize in taking a personalized, one-on-one approach when it comes to matchmaking—always keeping client confidentiality as a top priority. The dating professionals at LA Singles do all the hard work for their clients and only introduce them to successful singles who they believe they will make a meaningful connection with.



Singles interested in finding out more about LA Singles Dating Service can contact a dating professional by calling (310) 438-5157 or visiting: http://matchmakers-losangeles.com



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