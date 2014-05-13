Encoding.com Brings Cloud Media Processing to Broadcasters and IPTV Providers

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Encoding.com, the world's largest cloud video processing service, has expanded its web, mobile and OTT format support to include all key acquisition, editing, and broadcast formats targeted at the production workflow for Broadcasters and Premium Content providers distributing video over-the-top to Video-on-Demand and set-top-box platforms. With its recent integration of Harmonic’s ProMedia Carbon and other broadcast transcoding engines, Encoding.com now offers support for dozens of advanced formats including MPEG-TS (CableLabs) , JPEG 2000, XDCam, ProRes, MXF, GXF and many others.



Encoding.com now supports a complete cloud solution for all formats required within the broadcast, edit and digital distribution workflows. The early challenges of moving large files into and out of cloud processing centers are quickly disappearing as broadcasters adopt cloud storage locations and accelerated transport protocols. By utilizing an encoding engine that was already in production within an on-premise workflow, broadcast customers can migrate complex and sensitive workflows to the cloud quickly without additional quality certification steps.



“The superior automation and elastic capacity of cloud video processing was first recognized in the web, mobile, and OTT market segment but we have had strong interest from our customers to move this workflow into the broadcast facility as digital and broadcast workflows converge.” Greggory Heil Founder and CEO of Encoding.com.



This added support enables Encoding.com’s broadcast clients to solve their encoding challenges and workflows using the scalability and automation only cloud media processing can provide. Additional use cases include broadcast playout systems (transmisson of content), automation of playlists for regional programming and enabling ad insertion; Encoding.com can now simplify and scale this workflow.



About Encoding.com

Encoding.com, is the world’s largest video encoding service, powering video transcoding for 3,000+ leading companies across media and entertainment, eLearning, retail, telecommunications, lifestyle and advertising. Blending an affordable SaaS model with sophisticated integrations on public and private cloud computing platforms, Encoding.com enables publishers and developers to instantly scale without expensive infrastructure investments. Encoding.com supports all popular broadcast, IPTV, web, and mobile formats, accelerating processing for optimized delivery to every device. With more than 60 million successful encodes, Encoding.com is the only cloud media service to offer an SLA for performance, so its customers can focus on what they do best. Encoding.com is headquartered in San Francisco, Calif. with offices in Aspen, Colo. and St. Petersburg, Russia. For the latest news from Encoding.com, follow them on Twitter @encodingdotcom.