Encompass Vacations Shows off Gatlinburg Cabins on YouTube

Sebastian, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Encompass Vacations has added three great new videos to their growing YouTube channel. They now offer over 500 different options for Gatlinburg cabins and Pigeon Forge cabin rentals in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee.



For small businesses looking to make an impact, YouTube video marketing can be very effective. According to co-owner Gill Hall, “We were amazed when we started getting phone calls from potential customers from a YouTube video. Who knew that one video could bring in new business leads from the internet?”



Encompass Vacations YouTube channel has been growing, ever since they started working with SEO Dominoes . Says Mick Hall: “Andrew Bennett of SEO Dominoes really opened our eyes to the many different ways in which sites like Facebook, YouTube, and Google + and Local help small businesses to succeed. We never realized that there were all of these totally free resources out there. We came to realize that Google wants businesses to succeed and helps them to do so by giving them free real estate on the net to promote their wares.”



Owners Mick and Gill Hall soon came to realize how powerful video can be for marketing in the real estate niche. “It is so important for people to see our Gatlinburg cabins, so that they can imagine themselves staying in the lap of luxury”, says Gill. She admits that she’s “no Steven Spielburg”; she makes all the videos herself. “I just hope that people see our videos for what they are. We are a small business trying to market to people like us, who want the best deal for an honest, quality product” says Mick.



Encompass Vacations have a stated mission of “providing you with the most memorable vacation experience of a lifetime”. They offer a wide variety of Gatlinburg cabin rentals, chalets, condos, and lodges. Their properties are also found in Pigeon Forge, Sevierville, Wears Valley, Cobbly Nob, and Cosby. Listings often include amenities like home theaters, swimming pools, hot tubs, game rooms, log fireplaces, and BBQ facilities. However, according to the Halls, “the best luxury amenity is the stunning view from mountaintop locations in the Great Smoky Mountains!”



To learn more about booking Gatlinburg cabins, visit EncompassVacations.com. Also, check out their YouTube channel for the following new videos: Gatlinburg cabins, Gatlinburg cabin rentals, and Pigeon Forge cabin rentals.



