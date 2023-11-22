Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2023 -- Due to overwhelming positive feedback from global listeners, we are excited to announce an encore presentation of the highly acclaimed episode featuring Chaz Gates, Co-founder, and Chief Operating Officer of Wondry Wine. Tune in to "The Leader's Edge" radio talk show on Thursday, November 23rd, 2023, at 11 am PST, available 24x7 at VoiceAmerica.com.



Listeners can also enjoy the episode on demand by visiting this link.



Chaz Gates, Co-founder, and Chief Operating Officer of Wondry Wine, is making waves in the fruit infused wine and cream industry with his innovative approach to production and distribution.



As the mastermind behind the legal and daily winery operations, Chaz has successfully established Wondry Wine as a leading supplier of exceptional fruit infused wines and creams. Under Chaz's leadership, Wondry Wine has expanded its reach and gained traction in major markets across Texas, Arkansas, Georgia, and Florida. By ensuring efficient bottling and timely shipment to distributors,



Chaz's remarkable journey in the business world recently caught the attention of millions as he and his wife, Whitney, appeared on ABC's hit show, Shark Tank. Their innovative cocktail wine and cream business captured the interest of billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban, leading to a highly sought-after partnership that is expected to propel Wondry Wine to new heights. With his unwavering dedication, innovative vision, and strong business acumen, Chaz is poised to take Wondry Wine to even greater success in the years to come.



Chaz Gates is an exceptional leader, entrepreneur, and legal expert who continues to revolutionize the fruit infused wine and cream industry. Chaz enjoys coming alongside leaders and helping them and their organizations to grow in life and business. Lean in as Chaz discusses his view on the title of this show "The Calvary Always Comes."



So, tune in on Thursday, November 23rd at 11 am PST to hear Chaz Gates as he shares his wisdom and entrepreneur journey with us on "The Leader's Edge" radio talk show through the VoiceAmerica Business Channel.



About Wondry Wine:

Founded in 2020, Wondry Wine is a family-owned company based in Texas, known for its exceptional fruit infused wines and creams. Using only the finest ingredients, Wondry Wine offers a wide range of unique and indulgent flavors that appeal to wine enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Wondry Wine continues to deliver a memorable experience, one bottle at a time.



About Ernelita Dacumos and Steve Steele

Ernelita also known as Ernie, is an Independent Certified Coach, Facilitator, Trainer, and Speaker with the Maxwell Leadership Certified Team. She has been thriving in the Healthcare Industry for over 10 years while fulfilling her purpose of motivating, teaching, and empowering young leaders to see their full potential. Personal Growth is where her passion is as she has gone through the journey herself. Ernie was a "shy introvert" and turned into a "confident introvert". From the woman who used to stutter when speaking in front of others to the woman who now facilitates masterminds, workshops, and speaks in front of an audience. A woman who used to have a victim mentality now has a can-do attitude. A woman who had always been too hard on herself, characterized as a perfectionist, overachiever, and with high expectations. To the gentle, self-loving, action-taker, and learn-as-she-goes attitude. She is an enthusiast when it comes to confidence and had worked on becoming a confidence mentor for her community and the people around her. Ernie's goal is to broaden her ability to help others. As she saw first-hand that personal growth must be intentional yet not always available to others. She is dedicating her life's work to creating a safe environment while educating, empowering, and spreading knowledge about Personal Development. On top of personal growth, Ernie's leadership skills were heightened upon going through the Maxwell Leadership Certified Team program. Ernie thrives to add value to people by showing them that continuous growth is possible if you are willing to put in the work for it.



Ernie's website: confidentlyyou.club



As an Executive Director of The John Maxwell Team, Steve is certified to facilitate, speak, train, and coach individuals and groups in the areas of leadership development, professional skills, and personal growth. Trained and mentored by John Maxwell and mentors of his world-class faculty, Steve is equipped with the tools, resources, and experience to help you and your team improve your productivity, performance, and profitability. Whether you are looking for a facilitator for group workshops, corporate training in leadership, speaking, sales, or coaching skills for your leaders, or a speaker for your next event, Steve has access to exclusive content that is only available through a certified Executive Director of the John Maxwell Team to help you reach your goals and objectives. Steve brings a rich and varied background that adds depth to his Leadership expertise—including 25 years of leadership in non-profit organizations transitioning to over 23 years of leadership expertise in the corporate environment. Steve is a native-born Texan and has lived in Ft. Worth since 1980. Steve holds a Double Major degree from Baptist Bible College in Music Performing Arts and Biblical Theology. He earned his EXMBA from Colorado Tech University and hails 2 business certifications in Executive Management and Business Administration. Steve is an influential and seasoned facilitator on such subjects as Leadership Development, Personal Growth, and Individual and Group Coaching. He motivates, inspires, and adds value to leaders that will in turn multiply value to others. He is a catalyst for the transformation of other leaders to change and influence the world around them. On behalf of John Maxwell, Steve brings his World Class team building and leadership strategies to Corporations, Businesses, Churches, and non-profit organizations as well as personal and group coaching. Through all these activities, Steve maintains a lifeline to his audience, clients, and associates with the goal to reach their fullest potential and thrive-both in leadership growth and life.



Steve's website: johncmaxwellgroup.com/stevesteele/



About The Leader's Edge

Thursdays at 11 AM PST on VoiceAmerica Business Channel

Do you have a plan for Personal Growth? This was a question that was posed to us a few years ago which triggered a hunger for Personal Growth. Now, you may be asking the same question to yourself. Well, regardless of your answer, The Leader's Edge show is just for you. This show is uniquely designed by your hosts Steve and Ernie as a path to your personal and leadership growth. We firmly believe in the quote by our mentor, Dr. John Maxwell, "Everything rises and falls on leadership." The Leader's Edge and their guests' mission is to provide you with tangible tools on how to lead well. That maybe be leading a corporation or leading yourself. So lean in as we take you on this journey every week and share a path and an environment for you to grow personally and professionally.



About VoiceAmerica

