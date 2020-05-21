Encounter the Wonder of the Montessori Elementary Child

Gladwyne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2020 -- As your child transitions from kindergarten to first grade, are you noticing a greater curiosity for how things work, a more vivid imagination, or an increased desire to socialize and collaborate?



When a child enters the elementary stage of development between the ages of 6-12, his or her capacity for learning moves beyond the concrete manipulation of materials to more abstract thought. Supported by a burst of creativity and imagination, the elementary-aged child has an innate desire to explore and understand the "why" and "how" of the world. Additionally, he or she is more acutely aware of the interrelationships of life and begins to develop a moral sense of fairness, equality, and justice. In order to nurture the growth of the elementary-aged child, it is important to understand the unique needs and nature of this developmental stage.



Join Gladwyne Montessori's Director of Montessori Gwen Shangle on Thursday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m. for an educational discussion on the elementary stage of development and its associated challenges and changes. Discover how the Montessori curriculum adapts to meet the intellectual, social, and emotional needs of the elementary-aged child and enables learning in the context of a bigger picture. The conversation will also touch on Montessori-based practices for helping children in their elementary years navigate modern-day stressors, including social media, peer pressure, and social cliques.



This webinar is free and open to the public. To register, and to view a list of upcoming webinars offered by Gladwyne Montessori, please visit their website.



