Encouraging Spanish Speakers with God's Word, 40 Million at a Time

Tucson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- As a young retired entrepreneur, Carvajal now writes and posts on several blogs about his experiences with God, and his new found life. Within two years, Carvajal has become one of the most successful and popular bloggers within the Spanish language. To date, he reaches out to over 40 million Spanish readers every single week. His Facebook page, Dios Es Bueno has grown from zero to 9 million fans in just over two years. Currently, Carvajal writes through his main blog at Beliefnet.com.



Through this site, he has accumulated a daily reader base of thousands of visitors who are seeking words of wisdom. Carvajal blogs about peace, motivation, religion, poems, articles and engages his audience to interact and communicate with one another.



Carvajal has also sparked a movement which has helped hundreds of homeless people to get the food they really need. Every single week, within different cities and towns in Spain, small groups of volunteers gather together in parks and open fields, gathered with food. Their mission is to feed the homeless, and give a hot meal to those who simply don't have the pleasure of eating everyday. Carvajal is a completely non-profit writer who does not accept donations or offerings. Dios Es Bueno is a 100% self-funded ministry. In own words, Carvajal calls it "a real, God given blessing."



