Encryption Slowly Demonstrating Reasons to Why It Should Not Be Used as an Alternative for Data Erasure

Port Talbot, Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- The internet security firm RSA have warned its customers worldwide to avoid using a particular encryption algorithm after concerns it could be unlocked by the US National Security Agency (NSA).



Recent findings reveal that the NSA may have deliberately introduced a fault into the algorithm which is referred to as Dual Elliptic Curve Deterministic Random Bit Generation- and then attempted to get it accepted as a security standard by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology.



The discovery brings to light whether encryption is an adequate enough measure to keep personal data secure during its life and certainly questions it’s sustainability through life.



“The National Security Agency is winning its long-running secret war on encryption, using supercomputers, technical trickery, court orders and behind-the-scenes persuasion to undermine the major tools protecting the privacy of everyday communications in the Internet age, according to newly disclosed documents,” exclaims Edward Snowden, American Computer Specialist, Former CIA and NSA employee.



Having a major security firm withdraw a government standard encryption algorithm raises an array of uncertainties in which should be addressed. An available method which is secure and safe is Tabernus Data Erasure. Tabernus provide certified data erasure software and hardware products used by companies of all sizes to completely remove all data from hard drive storage devices providing companies with a peace of mind.



To learn more about Tabernus’ electronic data erasure software and hardware solutions please visit www.tabernus.com or www.tabernusuk.co.uk .



Notes to Editors:



About Tabernus

Tabernus is a leading provider of certified data erasure software and hardware solutions used by companies of all sizes to completely remove all data from hard drive storage devices. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, its European offices are in London and South Wales.



Established in 2002, the company now offers easy to install and operate data erasure tools as both software and hardware solutions.



Tabernus has been formally certified for government use to securely erase protectively marked data after independent testing carried out by QinetiQ, a British global defence technology company under contract to the Government’s Communications-Electronics Security Group (CESG).



Tabernus partners include the OEM, Defence, Public/Private Sector, Health Care and IT Recycling and Disposal sectors.



http://www.tabernus.com



For North America please call the Sales and Operations team at 1-888-700-8560 or email: sales@tabernus.com.



For UK and Europe please call the UK based Sales and Operations Team direct at +44 (0) 845 689 1350 or email: uksales@tabernus.com



For more press information, please contact:

Kathryn Dempster, PR for Tabernus, Swansea, UK: +44 (0) 845 689 1350 or email: marketing@tabernus.com