Definition:

Encryption software is a cryptographic program that avoids unauthorized access to digital data. Cryptography is used primarily to protect data digital information. This digital information is sent over the Internet to other computers. Portable document format is one of the world's most widely used file formats and to maintain the privacy of records, this file format supports the encryption of files. Portable document format encryption is an important desktop tool that allows the user to change the security of existing acrobat portable document format files by password. This ensures that with 128-bit encryption users can secure portable document format files and also users can easily remove existing password protection.

In June 2018, the Sophos Company has launched Sophos Email Advanced, which is an email protection solution. Therefore, this launch will increase the product portfolio of the company.



Market Trend:

Increase in the Number and Complexity of Data Breaches as well as Compliance Regulations



Market Drivers:

Growing Concerns Pertaining to Loss of Critical Data

A rise in cloud and virtualization technology adoption



Opportunities:

Growing Demand for Integrated Data Protection Solutions as well as Eaas among SMES



The Global Encryption Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Encryption for Data-at-rest, Full Disc Encryption (FDE), File Level Encryption, Others), Application (Disk Encryption, File/Folder Encryption, Data Base Encryption, Web Communication Encryption, Network Traffic Encryption, Cloud Encryption, Others), Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud), Enterprise Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, G&PA, Healthcare, Defense & Aerospace, Education, Manufacturing), Component (Software, Services {Consulting Services, Training and Education Services, Support and Maintenance Services, Managed Services})



In December 2018, the Symantec (United States) Company has partnered with Fortinet (United States) Company, which provider of integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions. Hence, this partnership will affect the growth of the market.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



