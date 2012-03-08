End Hunger Now by Purchasing Wrist Bands

Union City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2012 -- One World Hunger is an organization associated with helping less fortunate people with food, clothing and school supplies. The company has already created an impact with their initiatives to end hunger and poverty in the Bay Area California and also in Afghanistan. The organization now takes on a new project, which is named as “End Hunger By Purchasing Wrist Bands.”



This is quite a unique initiative where people will buy the wristbands and the amount generated out of sales will be used for providing food and shelter to orphan, homeless and other needy people. One World Hunger aims to open a food bank in California’s Bay Area so that they can provide three warm meals every day to the less fortunate people. The new initiative of the organization is aimed to serve the special needs of the underprivileged people.



One World Hunger reaches diverse communities across the Bay Area to offer basic supplies to the needy people. Wahidullah S Qadir, an official spokesperson of the organization says, “It is our mission to improve the economic, social, health and spiritual conditions of the low income families and the less fortunate people in Bay Area. We believe that End Hunger By Purchasing Wrist Bands will help us to raise more funds that we can utilize for the people in need.”



The founder and volunteers of One World Hunger hopes to give a boost to their mission with their new initiative. Funds from selling the wristbandswill be directly used for arranging warm meals and at the same time providing blankets and warm clothing to the needy people. Even they also wish to help the students of low-income schools with school supplies.



The founder of the organization believes that this new project will help them to take a step forward towards their goal to save lives of children suffering from malnutrition along with low-income families, elderly and unemployed people. “This is a long term plan to end hunger and we are sure to attain success,” adds the founder of One World Hunger.



On being asked about why their organization is mainly focused in lowering hunger problem, the founder said that the world is suffering a dangerous hunger crisis since more than fifty years. He also adds that around 16,000 children lose lives because of hunger everyday and millions of people are hungry in the world. Despite of several initiatives and advancements against hunger related problems, still an estimated figure of 925 million people suffered from the problem in 2010. World wide economic crisis and increasing price are responsible for this in a big way. After citing these reasons, the founder of One World Hunger said that, “we believe that that we are taking small steps with such initiatives. We would definitely like to expand our network and help people beyond Bay Area.”



About One World Hunger

One World Hunger is a 501C3 Non Profit Organization helping people with food supplies, shelters, school supplies and a lot of other assistance to the people in need around Bay Area, California. The organization started in 2007 and it has made a good progress in its field. To know more about the plans of the organization, visit its website at www.oneworldhunger.org.